Expect Penn State's next OC to be someone James Franklin knows well [opinion]

Nov. 15—Penn State football coach James Franklin compiled a list of potential offensive coordinator candidates long before he fired Mike Yurcich earlier this week.

He always has a list prepared for every position.

Franklin also has several boxes he hopes the next offensive coordinator can check. He made it clear that the first of those boxes is compatibility with him, his coaching staff, the players and everyone else who works in Lasch Building.

"The most important thing we can do outside all the things we have already talked about is to get the right people into the building," Franklin said. "We're in a people business. We gotta get the right people at Penn State that believe in Penn State, what we can do and where we can go."

Franklin has worked with Akron head coach Joe Moorhead, Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and Maryland offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

He works with assistant head coach and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle, who will share play-calling duties the rest of the season.

Candidates such as Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis might be intriguing, but my guess is that Penn State's next OC will be someone who Franklin knows and knows well.

Who has accomplished the most in his coaching career? It would be the 50-year-old Moorhead, who left after two successful seasons as Penn State offensive coordinator to become head coach at Mississippi State.

The Nittany Lions averaged 37.6 and 41.1 points per game in 2016-17, two of the six highest-scoring seasons in school history.

He directed prolific offenses at most of his stops, including as head coach at Fordham from 2012-15 and as offensive coordinator at Oregon in 2020-21.

At Mississippi State, Moorhead went 8-5 and 6-7, on par with other coaches there in the last 10 years, and was fired.

He went on to Oregon and guided the offense for Mario Cristobal. The Ducks averaged a bit more than 31 points in 21 games and about 420 total yards and reached back-to-back Pac-12 title games, winning one and losing one.

Moorhead is now in his second season as head coach at Akron and has a 4-19 record at a program that has struggled for a long time. The Zips haven't had one winning record since 2005. No head coach has finished his time there with a winning record since the 1970s.

If Franklin's choice is Moorhead, it will be popular despite his Akron record. Penn State fans were more angered than disappointed by the offense's performance in the losses to Ohio State and Michigan in the last several weeks.

Would Moorhead leave a head coaching job to become an assistant coach again? Here's what he said about Penn State and State College near the end of his first season on the Lions staff:

"I was told by a coach a long time ago that when there's an opportunity offered to you, to utilize a couple different criteria, personal and professional," he said. "I'm two hours from my folks (in the Pittsburgh area). My wife's a couple hours from her family. My kids love it here (in State College).

"We're a program on the rise and James (Franklin) is great to work for."

Moorhead developed a powerful run-pass option (RPO) offense at Fordham that he brought to Penn State, so some might suggest that his offense doesn't fit Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar.

But he's also shown that he can adapt after Akron's starting quarterback, a dual threat, suffered a season-ending injury in September and he had to go with a pocket passer.

In addition, Moorhead's youngest son Donovan is a high school sophomore quarterback who passed for 1,820 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He works with passing guru Brad Maendler, who also happens to work with Allar.

Franklin was asked earlier this week if Penn State's quarterbacks will be involved in the hiring process.

"No, but are they a part of that decision? Yes," he said. "In terms of who I'm bringing in, why I'm bringing them in, do they fit the person that I'm bringing in. does the person I'm bringing in fit with them, all of those things, yes."

Even though Moorhead seems to check most, if not all, of the boxes, Franklin might choose someone else.

No matter who it is, Franklin has to get this decision right. If the offense fails to show up in big games next year, then he might not have the opportunity to fire a third straight coordinator.