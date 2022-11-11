What do you expect from Packers as home underdogs vs Cowboys? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup.
Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is celebrating football in Germany in style
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
The Vols are in a tough spot after getting pasted by Georgia.
The Seahawks have played without linebacker Darrell Taylor the last couple of weeks, but it looks like he’ll be back on the field this Sunday. Taylor made the trip to Munich to face the Buccaneers despite having a groin injury that’s kept him on the sideline and has been listed as a full participant in [more]
DC attorney general alleges Snyder lied about what he knew regarding workplace and sexual misconduct
Only one win separates the Cardinals (No. 13 in the NFC) and the 49ers (No. 7 in the NFC).
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Jerry Tillery is expected to be claimed on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mayfield didn't play a snap in the Panthers win over the Falcons.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
Through nine disappointing years as a struggling starter or a backup, Smith learned a lot about himself and how to be a better quarterback. The hard lessons are paying off.
Despite their win on Thursday night, the Panthers probably can't ride with PJ Walker much longer if they're serious about a playoff push.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
This helps explain why Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on leader for the NFL MVP award.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
The NFLPA sent a letter urging the league to mandate immediate removal of slit-film synthetic surfaces, including the one used at Paycor Stadium.