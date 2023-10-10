Expect OSU defense to shine vs. Purdue
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview what to watch for in the Week 7 Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Purdue, including the strength of the Buckeyes defense in eliminating big plays.
The top-seeded Orioles could be eliminated from the postseason after just three games.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Lexi Thompson will be just the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event this week when she tees it up in Las Vegas.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
Dean Kremer is a dual citizen and has family living in the Tel Aviv area. He said Monday that they were safe after fighting broke out in the country on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.
Renee Miller reminds fantasy managers to look forward in making lineup decisions, as some players who started slowly erupted in Week 5.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in June players would not be allowed to wear specialty jerseys during warmups because it has "become a distraction."
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.