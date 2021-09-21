What to expect in the opening rounds of the WNBA playoffs
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the names and matchups to watch in the first two rounds of the playoffs, taking place on Thursday and Sunday.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the names and matchups to watch in the first two rounds of the playoffs, taking place on Thursday and Sunday.
Central American migrants are waiting in Mexico, hoping the U.S. will grant them asylum. Here's what it's like for them.
Don't have time to run some mocks before your actual fantasy hockey draft? Check out three right here.
Just about every team that surprised us in Week 1, good or bad, changed in Week 2.
Week 3 provides us with four opportunities for divisional matchups with some pretty significant point spreads.
You're tired of hearing it, but I'm not tired of saying it — if you're not watching Ted Lasso, then what the heck are you doing?!View Entire Post ›
The sides will meet for the second time in four days on Wednesday evening.
J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams - Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. ''As a 7-year-old boy, I dreamed of playing at Duke as I got older.
North Korea warned on Monday that the United States risked a dangerous nuclear arms race by providing submarine technology to Australia, criticising its "double standards" and vowing counter-measures. Last week, the United States clinched a new trilateral security partnership involving Britain to provide technological aid to Australia to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. North Korea joined China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-get-us-nuclear-submarine-technology-china-looms-large-2021-09-15 in decrying the U.S. decision as an "irresponsible one" that destroys regional peace and stability and global non-proliferation efforts.
Luka Doncic is perhaps the finest all-around player in the NBA, capable of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking with the best of them. So it’s fitting that he lands the cover of the NBA 2K franchise in the year that the game delivers one of its finest all-around efforts. NBA 2K22 signals a re-ascension for the finest sports gaming franchise of the last two decades. Last year, the game had ...
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth all but exhorted John Harbaugh not to go for it on fourth-and-a-long-1 from his own 43. The Ravens were leading the Chiefs 36-35 and the Sunday Night Football crew figured it foolhardy to risk giving Patrick Mahomes the ball on the wrong side of the 50 and a minute to go. Just last week, NFL teams went for fourth-down conversions a whopping 52 times, the highest single-week total in league history.
Images which seem to show border agents on horseback driving migrants back spark an investigation.
The Ryder Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, attracting a global audience that far exceeds regular golf tournaments.
Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan's win over Northern Illinois, the upcoming Big Ten.
Ashley Lynn helps players with issues off the field, from navigating a new state to managing their earnings and planning for retirement.
Sitting in their apartments in Brooklyn, many of the New York Liberty players gathered to watch the final day of play in the WNBA regular season. “Today is a great day not only for this team, but the fans who have been with us through thick and thin,” Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said. “The experience that will be gained from this playoff run will be extremely valuable going forward as we continue to build here in New York.”
Gov. Hogan directs MVA to speed up CDL process amid ongoing school bus driver shortages
After all of that, one of the two teams not playing on Sunday snuck in.
ESPN has chosen a successor to Rachel Nichols’ The Jump with Malika Andrews and her new show, NBA Today. ESPN […] The post ESPN’s Malika Andrews to host ‘NBA Today’ after Rachel Nichols controversy appeared first on TheGrio.
The state is launching outreach to more than half a million commercial driver’s license holders, the DMV is expediting the process for license completion and state agencies are launching recruitment efforts.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh called out to QB Lamar Jackson about going for it on a pivotal 4th down that sealed Sunday's win over the Chiefs.