What to expect from Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin on national signing day

OXFORD — National signing day is Wednesday, but the fax machine at Ole Miss football's practice facility won't be busy.

The Rebels have the bulk of their class already secured. With that in mind, here's what to look out for from coach Lane Kiffin's program.

What should Ole Miss football fans expect on national signing day 2024?

Well, not much.

Of the 22 high school and junior college players committed to join the Rebels in the 2024 class, 21 submitted their letters of intent during the Dec. 20-22 early signing period.

The class ranks 20th in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Its headliners include four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin and four-star offensive lineman William Echoles. Both are Mississippi natives and rated by the 247Sports Composite as top-150 prospects in the country.

The potential for drama, it seems, is limited. Kiffin has developed a reputation as an opportunistic recruiter and has made plenty of moves late in the cycle before. But there might not be much to work with this time around. Just one of the top 250 prospects in the cycle was uncommitted as of Monday afternoon.

The Rebels have one loose end to tie up in junior college wideout Jarnorris Hopson, who verbally committed on Monday. Hopson is a former Mississippi State player who left to take the junior college route at Northwest Mississippi.

2025: Ole Miss football gets commit from four-star linebacker Corey Amos in Class of 2025

What about Ole Miss football's transfer class?

Transfers don't sign binding letters of intent like high school prospects do.

Still, some programs have elected to base their February signing day messaging around their incoming transfer classes.

The Rebels already have rolled out their biggest batch of transfers unveiling, announcing all 17 of their current commitments last week.

Ole Miss' transfer class is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports. The Rebels have finished with a top-three portal class in each of the past three cycles.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football recruiting: What to expect on national signing day