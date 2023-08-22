What to expect from Ohio State’s newest commitment, defensive end Eddrick Houston

The Ohio State Football program scored a huge win when 2024 Georgia defensive lineman, Eddrick Houston, committed to the program on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 265-pound prospect is considered one of the best in the nation. The 247Sports Composite Rankings puts Houston in the 5-star range, as the No. 4 defensive lineman and 23rd overall player in his class.

This commitment fills a huge need for the Buckeyes, especially after they missed on multiple other defensive ends in the cycle. Houston is a difference maker and it’s easy to see that after watching his junior film along with one contest this season. Find out below what I saw from the newest Ohio State Buckeye.

Strength

5* DE Eddrick Houston (#0) with the discard. That is some serious power. pic.twitter.com/Ejaulhd6fS — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) May 12, 2023

Scout’s view

Houston will enter the program physically ready to contribute right away. His strength is what sets him apart in high school and he will only get stronger when he arrives in Columbus. He does a great job of locking onto opposing players, moving them where he wants, then disengaging and making a play.

Clogger

Alabama 2024 4-Star DE target, Eddrick Houston @HoustonEddrick had himself a day yesterday. Multiple sacks and consistent pressure throughout the game. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is definitely one to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/4lLI8vzdy5 — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) August 20, 2022

Scout’s view

Many refer to these types of players as war daddies, a player who can hold up offensive lineman and allow his teammates to make plays. Houston has that skills set and much more, but the Buckeyes haven’t often had a player like that. It does now.

Versatility

Five-star Eddrick Houston (⁦@HoustonEddrick0)⁩ ends a Jones County drive with a sack pic.twitter.com/YJlIAwT8eA — Jed May (@JedMay_) August 12, 2023

Scout’s view

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is going to have a field day coaching Houston. He has quick enough feet to play on the edge, while having the aforementioned strength to play in the middle. I will take a player who can be a 3-tech, nose, or edge any day of the week, and that’s what Houston is.

Active around the ball

No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2024 Eddrick Houston drags down the ball carrier.https://t.co/Rzqxx6kXS1 pic.twitter.com/Xphd9Nucch — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) November 19, 2022

Scout’s view

As you can see from some of the clips above, Houston isn’t just a big body that occupies space. He has the ability to do that, but also to make a play. Houston doesn’t give up on plays, he’s constantly around the ball. That’s an IQ aspect as well, he’s just an all-around defensive player.

Outlook

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Georgia, & Alabama “Columbus here I come!”https://t.co/1ZYIm5wm0W pic.twitter.com/KDXw6Gut7s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023

Scout’s view

It’s hard to imagine that Houston won’t see the field early and often when he arrives sometime before next season. Michael Hall Jr. could blow up and leave for the NFL. Tyliek Williams could do the same. Tywone Malone and Hero Kanu will both return and classmate Justin Scott will battle out for reps as well.

Houston most likely won’t start as a first-year player, but he will get plenty of time on the field. Either way, the Buckeyes got a very good player that will make an impact on the program.

