The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The odds are against Villanova making a run to the Elite Eight. Well, at least among the bettors: Las Vegas has No. 1 seed Baylor a healthy 6 1/2-point favorite to beat the Wildcats on Saturday in a regional semifinal game. Inside Villanova's locker room - or even outside, where the fifth-seeded Wildcats passed the time in their Indianapolis bubble playing football and pickleball - the probability of advancing in the NCAA Tournament remained in play.