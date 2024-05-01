Here’s what to expect for Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – Fast cars, fighter jets and music highlight Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Set for Friday, May 24, the gates open at 8 a.m. Fans will have the chance to explore the track and find a seat as IndyCar drivers take the track for the final practice before the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. It starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m.

After that, it’s time to look to the skies. The Thunderbirds—the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron—will conduct a practice demonstration in preparation for race day, when the jets will perform the flyover before Sunday’s race.

Also look for an appearance from the Red Bull Air Force. Mike Swanson and Jeff Provenzano, who specialize in aerial jump demonstrations, will continue their quest to push the boundaries of flight.

The action then shifts to the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge, a trademark race weekend event since 1977. Pit crews will go head-to-head for the opening rounds before a best-of-three showdown in the final.

Crews will conduct a standard pit stop, which includes changing four tires and refueling, all while being timed to see who can do it the fastest. Scott Dixon’s team won last year.

DJ Mystro, billed as “one of the Midwest’s most promising breakout DJs,” will bring his high-energy act to the Pit Stop Challenge, which is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET

The day wraps up with the Miller Lite Carb Day concert featuring George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Special guests Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill will also perform. Gates open at 2 p.m., with the concert scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Find event and ticket information here.

