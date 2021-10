InvestorPlace

Despite recent comments from its CEO Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) remains one to avoid. He would have you AMC stock is truly a pandemic rebound story. That is, one to purchase because it will move higher in the post-pandemic world. Source: QualityHD / Shutterstock.com It’s not and it won’t, regardless of how much help his theatres get from Marvel super heroes and 007. Let’s begin by looking at why he said that, and why you should not put any money behind his assertion.InvestorPlace -