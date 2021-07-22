What to expect from the Lightning in this year’s NHL draft

With the Seattle expansion draft out of the way, the Lightning now turn their attention to the NHL draft.

Unless something crazy happens when the first-round picks are announced Friday, Tampa Bay isn’t expected to enter the conversation until mid-Saturday morning, at the end of the third round.

Here’s a quick primer:

When will the Lightning pick?

The Lightning have six picks in this year’s draft: the final selections of the third, fifth and sixth rounds, plus three choices in the seventh.

Here’s where the team will pick:

Why don’t the Lightning pick higher?

The Lightning traded some of their picks to acquire cap flexibility, which they used to add a key player at the deadline for this season’s playoff run and dealt another to move up in last year’s draft.

In April, Tampa Bay completed a three-way trade with Detroit and Columbus, sending their first-round pick and 2022′s third-rounder to the Blue Jackets, who sent defenseman David Savard to the Red Wings. In exchange for Savard, the Lightning gave up a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. Columbus and Detroit agreed to cover the cost of Savard’s remaining salary, and Tampa Bay also received AHL defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Red Wings.

“We (essentially) used our draft picks to purchase cap space to acquire a good player and squeeze him onto our team,” general manager Julien BriseBois said at the time. “And I know that we’re going to be a harder out now come playoff time because David Savard is going to be be wearing our jersey.”

Savard was instrumental in the Lightning’s journey to a second straight Stanley Cup, handing out five assists and setting up Ross Colton’s Cup-clinching goal against the Canadiens in Game 5 of the final.

In October, Tampa Bay sent its 2020 fourth-round pick and a second-round pick in 2021 to Montreal to move up five spots in the second round of last season’s draft, to select forward Jack Finley.

The Lightning picked up two additional seventh-round picks in this year’s draft by trading goaltenders Louis Domingue and Conor Ingram in separate deals in 2019. Domingue was was traded to the Devils, the pick conditional upon Domingue playing in at least seven games for New Jersey that season, which he did. Ingram was sent to Nashville.

Story continues

Notable players with Lightning ties taken in rounds 3-7

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times will commemorate the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Pre-order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.