What can we expect from Kenny Dillingham’s offense with the Oregon Ducks?

It was reported early on Wednesday morning that the Oregon Ducks were hiring former Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, reuniting him new head coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning and Dillingham were both on the Memphis staff together from 2016 to 2017.

Dillingham has a history of working with great offensive coaches and has been an understudy of Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell. He was on his staff at Memphis from 2016-18, including the team’s offensive coordinator in 2018. He then left to become the offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2019, where he helped develop then true Freshman Bo Nix and beat Oregon. After one season at Auburn, he reunited with Norvell at Florida State, where he’s served as the offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Now he comes back out to the left side of the country, where he was born in Arizona and went to Arizona State. But what does all of this mean for the Ducks? What can we expect him to give the Oregon offense that fans are dying to see? Let’s break that down a little bit.

Spread ‘Em Out

What kind of offense would Dillingham run in Eugene? .@joshnewberg247 says "spread'em out, run the ball, take shots down the field." — Dirt & Sprague (@DirtAndSprague) December 14, 2021

We’ve always known that Dan Lanning is a defensive coach, so we don’t have much worry for what will take place on that side of the ball. As for the offense, though, there are questions about what type of scheme the Ducks will run, and how potent they will be on offense.

According to 247 Sports reported Josh Newberg, we can expect new OC Kenny Dillingham to “spread em out.”

Typically, the Seminoles over the past couple of years under Dillingham have deployed a system that runs the ball heavily, which we can expect to continue in Oregon. On top of that, they will also take shots down the field at a high rate.

Over the past two years, Florida State has averaged 30 pass attempts per game, compared to 37.5 rush attempts per game. In both seasons, they picked up on average 20 first downs per game as well.

While Oregon’s offense hasn’t been completely abysmal as of late, it certainly has lacked some of the fire-power that was here in the Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich days. We can hope that will be fixed under Dillingham.

Player Development

One of the biggest complaints about the Mario Cristobal era with Oregon was the fact that there didn’t seem to be much player development, especially at the quarterback position. Look no further than the fact that Ty Thompson didn’t play any snaps near the end of the year, even when it was easy to see that it would only benefit the Ducks.

Dillingham is said to be a great player developer, with an emphasis at the QB position. He has helped a number of players develop in the offense and grow into NFL-level talents. Bringing him to the Ducks will likely bring a chance to get Thompson into the offense and grow the scheme around him.

Top-Level Recruiting

"He's an excellent recruiter, he's an excellent coach from developing players & QBs… If you're here covering the team, what Kenny Dillingham has done has been impressive." – @joshnewberg247 saying the Dillingham numbers at Fla State aren't indicative of what he is offensively — Dirt & Sprague (@DirtAndSprague) December 14, 2021

Dan Lanning is thought to be one of the best recruiters in the nation, currently ranked No. 8 in the national recruiter rankings according to 247 Sports.

As it happens, Dillingham is currently ranked 56th in the nation, and has been able to keep Florida State’s recruiting at a decent level despite a flux in the coaching staff. If he can come to Oregon and keep up that level of recruiting, while holding onto his west coast ties that were built during his time at Arizona State, it could be a big win for the Ducks out on the trail.

