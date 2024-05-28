What can we expect from Jets' 2023 draft picks in year two?

Last season, we kept tabs on the Jets’ rookies, most of whom had a minor impact.

Let’s look at the outlook for each player heading into year two and assess whether they could play an expanded role...

Defensive End Will McDonald

On the whole, it was a disappointing rookie campaign for McDonald, who was a healthy scratch twice. However, he did have some positive flashes, as he ended up with three sacks in fewer than 200 defensive snaps. In a competitive position group, the Jets replaced Bryce Huff with Haason Reddick, but they also traded John Franklin-Myers, so there may be more reps available for McDonald in 2024.

The Jets will be hoping McDonald can take a step forward in year two, much like his linemate Jermaine Johnson did in 2023. In that regard, McDonald’s rookie numbers in terms of pressure percentage compare favorably with those of Johnson. He’s looking to add some weight this year and that should help his chances of getting more playing time.

Center Joe Tippmann

Tippmann was a bright spot on an offensive line that struggled as a unit last season as they were constantly beset by injuries. Despite starting off on the bench, Tippmann soon got into the lineup at right guard before ultimately starting the last 10 games at center. Overall, he gave up just three sacks in 14 starts.

The Jets are planning for Tippmann to be their starting center in 2024, and hopefully many years into the future. One thing he will need to improve is his on-field discipline, as he had eight penalties in 2023, but hopefully he can build on a rookie campaign where he impressed with his run-blocking.

Offensive Tackle Carter Warren

After starting the season on injured reserve, it wasn’t certain that Warren was going to get any opportunities in 2023. However, the Jets had so many injury issues that it was only a matter of time before he got his shot. He started five games down the stretch, mostly playing at right tackle, but was inconsistent as he gave up five sacks.

The Jets clearly don’t feel like Warren is ready to start, since they made the tackle position a major priority by bringing in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and drafting Olu Fashanu. However, Warren will compete with Max Mitchell to be the next guy up and could be an option to start in 2025 if he continues to display potential.

Running Back Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda is in an interesting position after a rookie season where he didn’t play much. Breece Hall is obviously the lead back, but Abanikanda is in the mix to be the No. 2. He will compete with rookies Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen for that spot, provided the Jets don’t add another veteran. In limited action in 2023, Abanikanda averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.

Linebacker Zaire Barnes

Barnes failed to make an impact in 2023, as he was mostly a healthy scratch and played only on special teams in his four appearances. While there was originally some hope he could be a contributor in his rookie year, Barnes showed during the preseason that he still has a lot to learn, and the Jets opted to give reserve roles to the more experienced Chazz Surratt and Sam Eguavoen instead. Hopefully, Barnes can show that he has progressed.

Defensive Back Jarrick Bernard-Converse

It’s difficult to know what the Jets’ plans for Bernard-Converse are because he spent much of 2023 on the PUP list and played just four defensive snaps in eight games. It appears there will be an open competition at safety this year, but Bernard-Converse probably has a bigger chance to contribute on special teams.

Tight End Zack Kuntz

Kuntz failed to make the roster after an underwhelming preseason but did make his NFL debut at the end of the year. Some reports said he did a good job on the scout team down the stretch, so he may be primed to make a leap. Kuntz is a terrific athlete with a raw skill set and could compete for a role behind Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

The two undrafted rookies who made an impact last year were wide receivers Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee. Each will be in a battle for playing time in 2024 after the Jets added Mike Williams and drafted Malachi Corley.

Gipson made an immediate splash with a game-winning punt return for a touchdown on opening day and handled return duties all year. That’s probably his easiest route back onto the roster, although his offensive contributions did increase as the season went along. He ended up with 21 catches and also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Brownlee had less of an impact despite being on the 53-man roster all year, as he only caught five passes. He did start one game and caught a touchdown pass, though. While he may be considered a long shot to contribute this year, Brownlee is reportedly turning heads during offseason activities, so he could factor into the competition.