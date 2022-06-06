Here’s what to expect from Giants minicamp this week | SNY NFL Insider

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano previews mandatory minicamp for the New York Giants this week, and highlights what will be fascinating to watch. Things to look for include how the offense uses the rookies, the ways the coaches line up the wide receivers, and how QB Daniel Jones looks in the offensive system brought in by new head coach Brian Daboll and new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.