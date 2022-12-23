What can we expect from Gardner Minshew vs. the Cowboys? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
With Jalen Hurts out in week 16, Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon talk about how the Eagles backup QB will fare against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the new Thursday.
Unfortunately, Neal has been ruled out for tomorrow's game against the Chiefs due to a knee injury.
Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in week 16 with an eye towards fantasy football.
Gardner Minshew has had a busy week but he'll have a big opportunity on Saturday afternoon. By Dave Zangaro
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.
With Philadelphia and Dallas set for a Saturday evening matchup, here are some pre-game quotes and what the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 16 against the Cowboys
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met the media on Thursday night after his team managed only three points in an ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. QB Zach Wilson went 9-for-18 for 92 yards and 1 interception before he was benched for Chris Streveler in the loss. Coach Saleh discussed Wilson's struggles as well as the Jets' four-game losing streak.
Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave don't particularly like running stunts but when they do, they're good at them. By Dave Zangaro
The Giants are still making moves.
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss Saturday’s NFC East battle between Philadelphia and Dallas. With a shoulder injury likely sidelining the Eagles’ MVP candidate, what will backup Gardner Minshew bring to the table? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.