What to expect from the Erie Otters as the puck drops on the 2023-24 OHL season

The Erie Otters open their 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League season with this weekend’s home-and-home series against Mississauga.

They bid to sever not one but two unwanted streaks upon their initial puck drop.

The spring of 2017 was the last time the Otters competed in a postseason game. Their appearance in the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup tournament was based on their status as OHL champions.

Erie attained that honor for the second time and first since 2002.

COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the OHL’s 2020 playoffs and its entire 2020-21 season.

Still, Erie’s six-season postseason drought is the franchise’s longest since it moved to northwestern Pennsylvania in 1996.

The Otters also seek to restore stability with its head coaching position. They haven’t had a head coach complete a full season since Chris Hartsburg for 2020-21.

Hartsburg was fired in November 2021. B.J. Adams was his replacement, but he also was let go from Erie after a four-game losing streak and an overall record of 12-20-0-3.

Dave Brown has been Erie’s general manager throughout that tumultuous stretch. He lobbied for Stan Butler, one of the most successful coaches in OHL history, to at least reestablish leadership behind their bench.

Butler formerly coached the Oshawa Generals and then the former North Bay Battalion for a league-record 22 seasons. He was serving as an adviser for North Bay when Brown, a longtime friend, offered him Erie’s coaching job.

Butler, an East York, Ontario, native who formerly coached various varsity sports, officially took over in early February. The Otters then went 5-16-0-1 over the last two months of their 21-40-0-2 season.

Only the Niagara IceDogs (12-47-8-1) had a worse record, which is something Butler told the Times-News he broached with Erie’s returning players this summer.

“The message I’ve tried to get across is that we were 19th out of 20 (OHL) teams last year,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go to move up the ladder. It can be done, but it will take a lot of hard work.”

On the plus side

The Otters, courtesy of their record and the OHL lottery, drew the first pick in April’s OHL priority selection draft.

They announced the day before that pick would be Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the Halton Hurricanes of Canada’s U16 South Central AAA Hockey League.

Schaefer, a Hamilton, Ontario, native, joined current NHL stars Ryan O’Reilly (2007) and Connor McDavid (2012) as Erie draftees taken with the first pick in an OHL draft.

“He’s mature beyond his years,” Brown said of Schaefer in April. “He’s got those little things you’re looking for in a (top-tier player) on and off the ice.”

While Schaefer was a no-brainer as Erie’s initial pick, its second-rounder was a surprise.

A great surprise.

The Otters selected Wesley Royston of the York-Simcoe Express in the U16 AAA Ontario Minor League Association. The right winger totaled 27 goals and 29 assists last season.

“To be honest, we didn’t think he’d be there,” Brown said. “You always hear, ‘Oh, (a certain player) won’t be available.’ But all week in discussions with Royston’s agent, it really was, ‘Yes, he won’t be there (in the second round).’”

Other newcomers

Brett Hammond: The forward was productive last season with the Nepean Raiders in the Hockey East Ontario U18 AAA season. He totaled 29 goals and 26 assists.

Martin Misiak: The Slovakia native is the Otters' other No. 1 overall draft pick. The right-winger, who played for the Mahoning Valley Phantoms this past season, was the top selection in the Canadian Hockey League’s import draft. Misiak was picked by the Chicago Blackhawks a week prior in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Misiak turns 19 on Saturday, the same day as Erie’s home opener.

Georgy Toroptsev: The right-winger nicknamed "Torpedo" was picked in the 10th round in the 2022 OHL Draft and spent last season in the Greater Toronto Hockey League with the North York Rangers U18 AAA program.

Probable returning forwards

Sam Alfano: The former Peterborough Pete joined Erie’s locker room last year. His 18 assists were second on the 2022-23 Otters to Carey Terrance’s 30.

Taeo Artichuk: Seeks more production, if not playing time, for his third season with the Otters. He’s only managed 10 goals over 124 league games.

Brett Bressette: A concussion and broken collarbone, results of an elbow to the head by Niagara’s Zakary Lavoie during a New Year’s Eve game, shortened his season to 32 games. The Otters’ leading scorer at the time of his injuries finished with 13 goals and 23 assists.

Dylan Edwards: Erie’s eighth-round pick in the 2021 draft went from seven games as a rookie to 44 last season. He scored his first and second career goals.

Pano Fimis: The 2020 Niagara draft pick split last season between the IceDogs and the Otters. The center totaled eight goals and 14 assists in an Erie sweater.

Bruce McDonald: The Ottawa native wasn’t averse to showing his toughness, as he posed with a black eye for the picture with his online biography. As a reserve center, he recorded seven goals and 11 assists over 67 games last season.

Alex Messier: Another reserve for the 2022-23 Otters who seeks more ice time this season. The free agent managed three goals and two assists over 43 appearances.

Ondrej Molnar: The Slovakia native joined the OHL franchise that drafted him midway through last season. Erie’s first-round pick in the import draft totaled four goals and 15 points over 34 games.

Kaleb Smith: The team’s 2020 draft pick from Arcade, New York, scored 11 goals in 65 games over his sophomore OHL season.

Malcolm Spence: The left winger from Mississauga, Ontario, demonstrated why Erie selected him with the second overall pick in the 2022 OHL draft. His 16 goals were tied for third with last year’s team and his 42 points were second.

Carey Terrance: The Anaheim Ducks saw enough of the Akwesasne, New York, native over his last two OHL seasons to choose him with their second-round pick in this summer’s NHL draft. His 30 goals were a team-high for the 2022-23 Otters.

Probable returning defensemen

George Alboim: His playing time more than doubled, going from 16 games two seasons ago to 48.

Alexis Daviault: Last season, he split time between Sarnia and Erie after a full 2021-22 season with the Sting. His Erie numbers were two goals and 13 assists over 41 games.

Ty Henry: The Otters’ sixth-round pick a year ago only appeared in three games.

Nicholas Holomego: The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native, who was Erie’s 2022 fifth-round draft pick only skated in four games.

Owain Johnston: The Toronto native goes into his third OHL season with 113 appearances.

Nathan Sauder: Erie’s third-round draft pick in 2021 has played in 101 OHL games.

Spencer Sova: He was the highest-scoring blue-liner for the 2022-23 Otters. Erie’s top pick in the 2020 draft appeared in all 68 games and managed 16 goals and 23 assists.

Probable returning goaltenders

Kyle Downey: He joined the Otters’ den after suiting up for the Windsor Spitfires the year before. He went 8-14 with a 3.79 goals-against average over 26 appearances.

Jacob Gibbons: The Otters’ 2022 second round pick appeared in five games last season, including three as it wound down this past March. The Whitby, Ontario, native went 1-3 for his appearances.

Nolan Lalonde: The Columbus Blue Jackets own the rights of the Erie veteran, who’s expected to be the Otters' regular starter for a third straight season. He seeks to reduce his 4.10 GAA after finishing at 3.62 for 2021-22.

Loss of longtime colleague

This will be the Otters’ first season this century without Jaime Cieszynski as a behind-the-scenes presence. The Gannon University graduate had served as their director of business operations, administration and vice president of finance.

“Jaime and our organization decided to part ways about a month ago,” communications director Shawn Bednard said in an email to the Times-News. “Out of respect for her, we mutually agreed (at that time) not to publicize anything regarding her employment status with the organization.”

Cieszynski worked for the Otters since 1998, two years after the franchise moved to Erie’s from Niagara Falls, Ontario. Her roles included director of business operations and administration, and vice president of finance.

Otters’ sightings

Ontario Hockey League home games for the 2023-24 Erie Otters. All games have 7 p.m. starts at Erie Insurance Arena unless otherwise noted:

September

Saturday: Mississauga

October

14: Windsor

21: Sarnia

22: Niagara, 4 p.m.

28: Peterborough

November

10: Sudbury

11: Flint

17: Saginaw

18: London

23: Sault Ste. Marie

25: Mississauga

29: Kitchener

December

9: Guelph

15: North Bay

16: Ottawa

30: Niagara

31: Brantford, 4 p.m.

January

4: Owen Sound

6: Windsor

10: Barrie

13: Flint

15: Sarnia, 2 p.m.

27: London

February

1: Guelph, 11 a.m.

3: Kitchener

14: Niagara

17: Oshawa

24: Guelph

25: Kingston, 4 p.m.

March

9: Owen Sound

10: Owen Sound, 4 p.m.

13: London

16: Saginaw

23: Kitchener

