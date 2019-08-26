What to expect: Dwayne Haskins gets handed the keys to the offense in Week 4 preseason

On Sunday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden named veteran Case Keenum the Burgundy and Gold's starting quarterback.

So for Thursday's preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, Keenum will be in street clothes, as many of the Redskins starters are not expected to play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Enter Dwayne Haskins. The rookie quarterback was competing with Keenum for the starting gig, but Gruden ultimately chose the veteran over the 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist. While Haskins remains the future at the position for Washington, he will have to wait his turn come the regular season.

But Washington has one more preseason game, and it will be the Haskins show. On Monday, Gruden told reporters that Haskins would start Thursday's exhibition finale and see a decent amount of work.

"Our lineman who will play in this game are quite capable of protecting him and opening up some lanes for the running game," Gruden said.

Haskins has seen reps with the second-team during the preseason, as Keenum has started the previous three contests. The offensive line play has been a cause of concern for the Redskins, as the rookie has been sacked 10 times thus far in the preseason, which ranks tenth among quarterbacks.

Colt McCoy, who was also competing for the starting job, has yet to play in the preseason after suffering a setback to the broken leg he suffered last December.

Thursday's start could prove to be beneficial for Haskins. The rookie will have another game under his belt with live reps, and now no longer has the pressure of winning the starting job over his head anymore. Additionally, he's arguably gotten better with each preseason performance.

Story continues

While the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 15 overall pick will begin the season with a clipboard in hand and headphones in ears, Haskins will have one more game to show the Redskins coaching staff what they'll have to look forward to in the future.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

What to expect: Dwayne Haskins gets handed the keys to the offense in Week 4 preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington