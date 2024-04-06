Here is what to expect during the rodeo’s first performance

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Carolyn McEnrue sat down with San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Associations Executive Director Justin Jonas to talk about what rodeo goers can expect during the first night of performances in 2024.

Jonas shared that in the first event alone, bareback riding, several big names will be strapped down for a ride including Rocker Steiner, Cole Reiner and world champion Jess Pope. Women’s break away roping will also be taking place for the first time at the San Angelo Rodeo. On April 5, there are eight women expected to compete.

Senora Scott sat down with San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association President Doran Reynolds to talk about the upcoming Tejano Day at the San Angelo Rodeo.

Reynolds shared that about 60% of the tickets for Tejano Day on April 21 at 2 p.m. have been sold. There is still time to purchase your tickets. Visit the SASSRA website to get yours before it it too late.

