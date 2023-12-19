What to expect from Dabo Swinney's 2024 Clemson football signing class and where it may rank

CLEMSON – Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is expecting Christmas to come early – as in early signing day on Wednesday.

The Tigers are expecting to sign at least 18 players, including a pair of five-star recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite, in linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Bryant Wesco.

Clemson’s 2024 football recruiting class is ranked 15th nationally heading into early signing day. If it remains in the top 20 it will mark the 14th consecutive year that Swinney’s has landed a top 20 class.

Clemson’s commitments are heavy on defensive linemen and defensive backs, with four each. There is no quarterback in the 2024 class with the return of starter Cade Klubnik for his junior season and a commitment from Blake Herbert in the 2025 class.

Here’s what else to expect on Clemson’s signing day:

Clemson continues to get commits from Georgia

The state of Georgia continued to be a hotbed for Clemson’s recruiting, with six commits from the Peach State, including Brown. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Jefferson is rated the No. 2 player in Georgia.

Other Peach State products in the class include a pair of four-star safeties – Ricardo Jones of Warner Robins and Noah Dixon of LaGrange.

Clemson has signed more players from Georgia than any other state, including 35 players over the past six years, making the Peach State the Tigers’ bread and butter on the recruiting trail.

Clemson expects to get receiver help in 2024 class

Clemson’s claim as Wide Receiver U has lost some of its luster in recent years, but help may be on the way.

Bryant Wesco, a rangy 6-foot-2 recruit from Midlothian, Texas, is rated the No. 6 player overall in Texas, and TJ Moore of Tampa, Florida, could be a contributor from Day One.

Swinney also is expected to sign four-star tight end Christian Bentancur of Woodstock, Illinois.

Clemson has one commitment from South Carolina in 2024 class

The Tigers are anticipating signing only one homegrown player – three-star offensive lineman Watson Young.

Clemson signed 10 Palmetto State products over the previous two years, including three in the 2023 class and seven in the 2022 class, but most of the state’s top players opted for South Carolina in this cycle.

Young, whose father and uncle both were standout linemen at Clemson, is from nearby Daniel High School, which has provided a steady stream of talent for the Tigers, including DeAndre Hopkins, Shaq Lawson and Jarvis Jenkins.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

