What to expect when Chicago Sky's Kamilla Cardoso plays Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones

Kamilla Cardoso's WNBA debut on Saturday was filled with challenges. The center from South Carolina women's basketball faced her old teammate, Aliyah Boston, who is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Boston and Cardoso battled through four quarters, and now as Cardoso moves onto her second game with the Chicago Sky, things don't get much easier.

The Sky host the New York Liberty on Tuesday night (8 p.m., Fubo) led by a front court duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, two veteran, skilled and versatile players who pose a huge challenge for Cardoso.

The former Gamecocks center separated herself in college with her mobility. Standing at 6-foot-7, Cardosopasses and runs the floor just as well as she scores in the paint, a frequent point of praise from her former coach Dawn Staley.

Stewart, the first overall pick in the 2016 WNBA draft out of UConn, is a two-time WNBA champion, four-time NCAA champion, and the 2023 WNBA MVP. Stewart starts at the forward spot for the Liberty, and is constantly moving on offense. She can hit jumpers from anywhere and is 35.9% 3-point shooter. She's crafty, shifty and an elite scorer. This season she's averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

What is expected to be the main matchup is Cardoso and Jones. Jones is 6-6, averaging 15 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this season. She had 93 blocks last year. Like Cardoso, Jones gets second-chance baskets and rebounds, establishing position and using her height to create separation with defenders. Jones can hit turnaround floaters just as well as layups, and her extensive offensive skill set is hard to defend.

Both Jones and Stewart have great court vision, high basketball intelligence and years of experience guarding some of the best centers in the WNBA. Tuesday is a great opportunity for Cardoso to learn how her game matches up against the best of the best, especially before she plays A'ja Wilson on June 27.

Against the Indiana Fever, Cardoso didn't start but played 18 minutes. She had 11 points and six rebounds in her WNBA debut after missing the first six games because of a shoulder injury. Cardoso's minutes likely will increase game after game, depending on coach Teresa Weatherspoon's vision for the No. 3 overall draft pick. Angel Reese, who used to play against Cardoso at LSU just months ago, has been starting at the forward spot this season, with Elizabeth Williams at center.

If Reese and Cardoso are on the court when Stewart and Jones are, Jones will likely guard Cardoso with Stewart on Reese.

CARDOSO WNBA DEBUT: South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso makes WNBA debut for Chicago Sky vs Caitlin Clark. Here's how she did

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Kamilla Cardoso faces Liberty's Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones