Expect chaos as final round of the Premiership unfolds

Danny Wilson, Head Coach of Harlequins, has issued a rallying call to his players - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Many press pews around the Premiership are situated within earshot of coaches, and things tend to grow animated. There are not too many passable poker faces.

A favourite blow-up from the current campaign, keeping the team and individuals anonymous, occurred when one irate coach started swearing at a forward for kicking the ball away, only to stop dead and fall silent as the surprisingly deft strike led to a try.

Saturday afternoon, marking the last day of the regular season and mad scramble for two remaining play-off places, will test the composure, the communication and even – maybe – the seating strategies of backroom staff as well as the poise of players on the pitch.

“We’ll just concentrate on ourselves”, or variations on that phrase, are among the most wearisome to hear in pre-match interviews. This week, at least, they have held some weight.

With all five remaining Premiership fixtures kicking off simultaneously at 3.05pm, Bath, Sale Sharks, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Bristol Bears all need to win, at least, to join Northampton Saints and Saracens in the top four. Among the permutations, there are scenarios where contestants could lose and still sneak in. Lesson one, however, borrowing another painful maxim, is to control the controllables.

“I know it’s cliché, but it’s true and we’ve been saying it all week; we just have to focus on the job we have in front of us,” insisted Danny Wilson, the Harlequins head coach, on Tuesday.

“What will be will be, but we have to go into this game to get five points and give our supporters a performance to be proud of. The rest takes care of itself and you can look at yourself in the mirror and say you’ve done all you can do on the day.”

Wilson, plotting a way past Bristol in the sole encounter featuring two play-off hopefuls yet to qualify, explains that players are not the only protagonists capable of concentration lapses. “As a coaching group, we have to stay focussed on what’s happening on the field,” he added. “We’ll be keeping an eye on [the other scores] but not to the point that it distracts us.”

In simple terms, Harlequins and Bristol are mounting a comeback mission. Sixth and seventh on 50 and 49 points, respectively, they can shoot through the pack if both Sale and Exeter lose. The latter pair are away, against Saracens and Leicester Tigers.

Coaches, analysts, medical staff and team managers for every club divide themselves between the stand and the touchline on match-day, staying linked up via radio systems. At the Twickenham Stoop, most of the home coaches perch above the press box on the broadcast gantry. A good chunk of the away crew, led by Pat Lam this weekend, sit behind journalists in the Charles Stanley Stand.

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam will be kept informed about the scores elsewhere - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Television broadcasts make us familiar with those that stay closest to the action. Interestingly, a lot of scrum coaches go pitch-side. Matt Ferguson of Saints and Ross McMillan of Exeter usually watch among the replacements, physios and water-carriers. Adam Jones does too, and is the man who relays messages to the field from Wilson and the rest of the Harlequins brains trust.

While most figureheads – Lam, Rob Baxter, Johan van Graan, Billy Millard – prefer a higher vantage point, Alex Sanderson will be in the StoneX Stadium dugout as his Sale side aims to oust Saracens. Down there, below most of his other coaches and analysts, he feels able to gauge the emotional rhythm of a game more accurately.

Sanderson trusts colleagues such as Paul Deacon, the Sale head coach, and Hugh Jenner, the head of performance analysis, to stay on top of technicalities. The group discusses possible replacements and other tactical decisions as and when those questions arise over 80 minutes.

Players can certainly learn of other scorelines at half-time or even via members of the crowd, who might be told via a stadium announcer and will of course monitor matters on their phones. If anything needs voicing later, coaches will rely on their intuition as they ponder whether to intervene.

Inevitable final day chaos requires calm and togetherness

“When we’ve been in this position before, the analysts keep track of what’s going on,” Lam explained this week. “We won’t worry about it until half-time. It’s there if I want to check but I’ll know the equation in my head.

“With 10 minutes to go, if there’s no bearing on the game then we won’t say anything about what’s going on elsewhere. But, if, say, we need to score one more try, then you get that message down.”

TNT Sports will take care of television viewers with ‘as it stands’ graphics and by beaming highlights from elsewhere into the game being shown on any given channel. Saracens v Sale is set for TNT Sports 1, with Harlequins against Bristol on TNT Sports 2. Leicester Tigers v Exeter, Bath v Saints and even Newcastle Falcons’ trip to Gloucester will all be available via the Discovery+ app or Premiership Rugby TV.

Teams level on points are separated by total wins and, after that, points difference. It is easy to conjure up a situation where the play-off line-up is still on a knife-edge with five minutes left, because a captivating season is sure to feature at least a couple of unforeseen twists.

At Welford Road, for instance, a win for buoyant Exeter is not a done deal. Leicester have endured an underwhelming campaign, absolutely, and cannot finish higher or lower than eighth. Yet they are sending off senior players like Jasper Wiese, a titanic talisman of the past four years. Frankly, head coach Dan McKellar needs to head into the summer with a convincing performance as well.

Baxter, up in the stands alongside lieutenants like Ali Hepher, and close to attending reporters, will be mindful of that threat, and will pass on messages via McMillan and Gareth Steenson when he feels the need. More than ever, the inevitable chaos of a last-day play-off scramble will require calm and togetherness.

