What to expect from the Celtics in the NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals. They overcame the Indiana Pacers in a four-game Eastern Conference finals series. They’re 12-2 in the postseason. They’re undefeated at home. And for the fourth straight time, they’re waiting to see who their opponent will be in the next series.

In a recent episode of the “Kenny For Real” podcast, Kenny Beecham discussed the Celtics’ route to the NBA Finals and what to expect from the team, depending on who they wind up facing. Boston has been receiving criticism for a perceived easy path through the Eastern Conference; however, there is no such thing as an easy win at this late juncture of the season.

The Celtics will likely be favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the playoffs. Their dominant two-way performances have seen the team rank near the top of all statistical indicators, both during the regular and postseason.

You can hear Beecham’s thoughts on the Celtics path to the NBA Finals by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire