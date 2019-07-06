Expect Bulls to stay the course post-Kawhi/Paul George blockbuster originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Year 3 of the Bulls' rebuild got off to a promising start on Friday, with Daniel Gafford and Coby White leading the way in a 20-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. A few hours later the Lakers were handed a much more significant loss on the free agency market when Kawhi Leonard revealed his decision to join the L.A. Clippers, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Leonard will also have a superstar sidekick after the Clippers pulled off a trade for MVP candidate Paul George, giving the Clippers' a remarkable 1-2 duo just entering the prime of their respective careers.

The Bulls were never players for Leonard – duh – and one of the biggest Woj bombs in NBA Twitter history doesn't chance all that much for them. The Bulls have stockpiled young talent over the last three years – LaVine, Markkanen, Dunn, Carter, Hutchison, Porter, White, Gafford are all 26 or younger – and added a solid veteran core during the early part of free agency, with players like Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky joining the rebuild.

If there's any significance to the Bulls in this blockbuster – other than they'll see Leonard two times instead of three or four with him changing conferences – it's that the Oklahoma City Thunder are now in selling mode. Just two offseasons after signing George to a max contract and going well into the luxury tax to put together a contender, the Thunder are calling it off. It's tough to blame them given the haul they received for George – Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and an incredible number of draft picks – but it was still a shock given how wide open the Western Conference is post-Warriors dynasty.

Russell Westbrook is the player who comes to mind, though the Bulls are more than set at point guard. They've drafted one – Coby White – and given contracts to two others – Tomas Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono – and still have Kris Dunn under contract for one more season. Westbrook doesn't fit the timing or culture for what the Bulls are trying to build. It's a nice thought, but it makes far less sense in reality.

Potential trade candidates for Oklahoma City include Dennis Schroder, Steven Adams and Jerami Grant. Grant fits the bill for what the Bulls need more than the other two, but more likely is that the Bulls are happy with the productive offseason they've had and will continue into Year 3 of the rebuild with their current roster.

It shouldn't change much for the Bulls' playoff aspirations, either. Mark Schanowski analyzed last week how the Bulls are still probably on the outside looking in of the postseason right now – which is perfectly fine in Year 3 of a rebuild – and the Raptors are still a playoff team despite losing Leonard. In addition to the cap space they now have to spend, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol is a core capable of at least winning 41 games, meaning the Raptors will make the postseason ahead of the Bulls.

It was a blockbuster night in the Association but the Bulls remain on the same path. Their hope is their core of young talent will one day perform as well as the Clippers' has the past few seasons in order to attract a kind of talent like Leonard in free agency. Until then, it's time for the next round of Summer League where White, Gafford and Chandler Hutchison will look to improve that young core with another impressive showing.