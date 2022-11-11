Expect Browns to have interest in former first rounder Jerry Tillery

The Los Angeles Chargers released former first round defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tillery has been abysmal for the Chargers. And yet, expect the Cleveland Browns to find interest in yet another former first round reclamation project in Tillery.

From Karl Joseph to Takk McKinley, to Taven Bryan, the Browns find value in these high-ceiling players who did not find their footing with their original team. It would not have been a shock to see them put in a waiver claim for Johnathan Abram after he was released this week, and it will not be a shock to see them take a chance on Tillery.

Their defensive tackle room cannot get any worse.

Chargers waived their former first-round pick Jerry Tillery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2022

