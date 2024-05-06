What to expect in Boston’s series against Cleveland

The Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. J.B. Bickerstaff’s team overcame the Orlando Magic in a game seven matchup on Sunday (May 5), booking themselves a date with the Celtics. However, with Jarrett Allen potentially dealing with an injury and Donovan Mitchell looking beat up, Cleveland may find themselves in an uphill battle.

The Celtics are arguably the best team in basketball. They boast six players that could argue for an All-Star selection in any given season. And they have a top-five candidate in Jayson Tatum. There’s a reason Boston is viewed as a potential championship contender.

In the latest episode of ‘The Celtics Chronicle’ podcast, the hosts discuss the impending matchup and what we can expect to see from both teams. They hit on the matchups, defense, and how to protect the rim without Kristaps Porzingis in the rotation, as he continues to recover from injury.

