What can we expect from the Boston Celtics next season?

Boston Celtics All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are focused on developing their game for the storied ball club during the NBA’s 2023 offseason as they hope to make a return to the 2024 NBA Finals in search of their long-coveted 18th title.

But around them, there has been something of a seismic shift to the Celtics’ roster for the campaign ahead, with veteran point guard Marcus Smart, reserve forward Grant Williams, and deep rotation big man Mike Muscala among the names no longer with the team and an injury prone star big man in Kristaps Porzingis joining the ball club.

With all Boston has been through this offseason, what can we expect from them?

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the crew at ESPN’s “NBA Today” show had to say about their expectations for the Celtics in the season ahead.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire