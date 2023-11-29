Expect a blizzard of action, and Journal coverage, when winter high school sports get going

Well, I’ve got some good news and bad news for you.

Waking up to snow on the ground is a cruel reminder that winter is here. That’s the bad news. Winter is the worst of the four seasons and anyone who thinks otherwise needs to get their head checked.

The good news? Winter high school sports will get us through this with a smile on our faces.

Claiborne Brochu of North Kingstown takes a shot over Jossue Hernandez of Woonsocket during a game last March. The 2023-24 season is about to get underway.

With the Super Bowls officially wrapping up one of the best fall seasons The Providence Journal has had, we’re looking forward to carrying that momentum into the winter season and continuing to be the state leader in high school sports coverage.

How are we going to do it? Here’s an inside look as to what our plans are this winter and how we hope to continue to cover the state while growing The Journal to new heights.

The Journal staff is ready to work for you

We’ve rebuilt the Journal’s brand by covering games and that won’t stop this winter.

My return to the rec basketball coaching sidelines means I won’t be covering games on Mondays. Fortunately, my oldest daughter’s practices are also scheduled that night so it makes things easier. Every other Friday, I have dad duties with indoor soccer practice, but with hockey games starting late I can already foresee bringing food to a hockey arena as my youngest and I pop into a hockey game.

Bill Koch’s focus shifts to college hoops in the winter, but you’ll see him popping into games throughout the winter as his schedule allows. Out-of-the-blue texts from BK about hitting up a random high school game after covering college hoops all weekend make me laugh. He’s the GOAT for a reason.

Our photogs will be out and about as we try our best to take photos of as many different athletes and as many different teams. I don’t want to speak for Kris Craig and David DelPoio, but I’m sure if every athletic director in the state makes sure all of their gym lights are in full working order, they wouldn’t be upset.

Sarah Bandoma and the Johnston girls basketball team faced Scituate in a game last January.

Our coverage goes beyond who you see at games. Sports editor Bill Corey along with Mark Castonguay and Bob McGarry will continue to man the desk, checking emails and taking calls as we get results from the night’s games. This is the lifeblood of our online product as we try to let people know which athletes and teams are doing what every single night.

Here's what to expect

Games are still important to us. Our stories will continue to stray from the traditional game-story model and try to focus more on analysis and feature writing than just telling you about the game itself. But game coverage is only a part of our coverage.

The ProJo Hoops Wrap has become a staple of the winter season and you can expect to see it again this season. Turns out putting all the scores and recaps in one easy-to-find spot was something readers wanted, so we’re going to continue to provide it.

Player of the Week polls were created to help engage the state’s basketball fans and it’s worked. We’re going to continue to have Player of the Week honors in boys and girls basketball. We’re hoping we can add hockey into the mix, too, and if other sports can consistently provide all their results on nightly basis, we can include them as well.

Columns, features and fun lists will pop out through the season. We can plan for a lot, but generally, the most fun and interesting content we produce comes from these random stories.

Bishop Hendricken and East Greenwich are just two of the boys hockey teams ready to go at it this winter.

Winter sports previews are around the corner

Winter previews will begin soon.

We’re going to have the traditional “10 Players to Watch” from each winter sport. We’ll knock out indoor track, swim and wrestling before moving on to hockey and basketball.

Based on the metrics, basketball continues to be the anchor sport for winter. We’ll bring you previews on each division in boys and girls hoops with stories from each on a team or player we think is worth watching this winter.

All of this content will run into the start of the season before we hit the traditional pause from Christmas and New Year’s break. This is when we’ll put a bow on the fall season, publishing the postseason awards from the coaches’ associations. We’ll also have our annual end-of-the-year lists to finish the calendar.

Girls (and boys) swim teams from around the state are ready to dive right into their winter competitions.

The Journal can't do it alone

With roughly 6,000 teams to cover this winter (don’t check my math) getting all the results is something we at The Journal can’t do by ourselves — and we’re the first to admit as much.

We need help from hard-working coaches and administrators throughout the state to get results every single night. Interest in high school sports is at an all-time high and we want to continue to disperse information to the masses in a timely fashion.

This means we’re asking coaches to send results. Whether it's track, wrestling, swim, basketball, hockey or gymnastics — which starts its season once the calendar turns — we want those results so we can post them on our website.

There are two ways to do it.

The easiest is to send an email to pjsports@providencejournal.com with the pertinent information from the event. The other is the old-school way, by calling (401) 277-7340 to report the information.

We need results by 10 p.m. so we can ensure they make the ProJo Hoops Wrap or the roundup that we post online.

High school gymnastics will get started after the first of the year.

Coaches, here's what we need

Information is king and we’re after the basics so we can get the results out in a timely fashion.

For basketball, coaches can continue to email photos of the scorebook after each game. Please make sure the scorebook is filled out completely with first and last names. Home team coaches who fail to send this information will not have players eligible for Player of the Week.

In hockey, we’re keeping it simple. Score of the game. Who scored the goals and players with multiple assists. And give us goalies and their saves.

For wrestling, we want coaches to recommend three players to highlight from the winning team and at least one from the losing team. We’re looking for final scores, but also the results from those individual matches that we’ll highlight.

For swimming and track, we need your final scores from the dual meets. If you provide a full listing of all the results, great. If you provide us the names of three athletes to highlight from the winners and one from the losing side, that will work as well.

Gymnastics, please send in scores! We want to know who wins the dual and tri-meets, but also which competitors win what discipline, plus who the all-around winner is.

As always, we’re never going to say no to more information. If there’s a big play or big moment you think needs to be highlighted, mention it. If a kid sets a PR in a win or sets some sort of record, include it. We want to bring light to these accomplishments, but we can’t do it without your help.

The Journal is ready to go

Koch has already been covering college hoops season and high school winter sports is about to start.

I still hate winter because it stinks (that’s fact, not opinion). Once my tan disappears my disposition changes. The grind of the fall playoff season gets me through it, but once Thanksgiving is over joy is ripped from my heart. I don’t know what I’m going to see this winter, but I know it’s going to make me smile and bring happiness to my life.

And I can’t wait to get started.

