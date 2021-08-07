What to expect at the Beijing 2022 Olympics

The Winter Games are just six months away, kicking off in Beijing on Feb. 4.

Why it matters: Beijing will become the first city that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and it will do so when the virus that originated in China will still be wreaking havoc on the world.

The big picture: We don't yet know the exact COVID protocols and attendance restrictions that the Beijing Games will use, but other storylines will compete to dominate the narrative.

Calls for boycotts have been widespread, with a coalition of 180 human rights groups saying participation in Beijing 2022 would be "tantamount to endorsing China's genocide against the Uyghur people, and legitimizing the increasingly repressive policies of the totalitarian Chinese regime."

A traditional boycott is highly unlikely, but some lawmakers around the world have suggested a more plausible diplomatic boycott, which would still allow athletes to compete even as nations refuse to send a formal delegation of officials to the Games.

Beyond that, foreign journalists who say anything negative about China have become increasingly subjected to a campaign of state-backed hostility, sometimes escalating to threats of physical danger. It's unclear how the 15,000 foreign media and broadcasters expected to attend will be received.

The newly built National Ski Jumping Centre is shaped like a ruyi, a talisman symbolizing power and good fortune in Chinese folklore. Photo: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

Details: Geopolitics aside, here's what to expect in Beijing:

109 medal events across seven sports in 15 disciplines: biathlon, bobsleigh (including skeleton), curling, ice hockey, luge, skating (including figure, speed and short track), and skiing (including alpine, cross-country, freestyle, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboard).

Venues will be spread among three clusters: Beijing, hosting the opening and closing ceremonies and indoor ice events; Yanqing, 60 miles northwest of Beijing, hosting alpine skiing and sliding events; and Zhangjiakou, 120 miles northwest of Beijing, hosting other snow events like ski jumping.

Of the nearly 3,000 athletes, more than 45% will be women, making these the most gender-balanced Winter Olympics in history.

