What to expect in Baker Mayfield’s return under center

It feels like forever since we last saw Baker Mayfield get the start for the Carolina Panthers. Well, thanks to a high-ankle sprain to PJ Walker, forever ends this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

So, what can we expect to see from the embattled quarterback who has a lot to prove?

Mayfield was inserted into a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals just two weeks ago, and was impressive in his limited time. He jumpstarted an offense that was completely dead in the water for the majority of the game, leading touchdown trips on three of his four drives.

That half saw Mayfield complete 14 of his 20 passing attempts for 155 yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. From the eye test—he was quick and decisive in his decision making and accurate on his throws.

The key against the Ravens will be Mayfield’s ability to carry over those flashes we saw in that brief and refreshing performance. If he can continue that calm and collected play and stretch it over four quarters, the Panthers will be put in an excellent position to steal another win towards the division title race.

Should he regress once again and return to the Baker we saw earlier in the season, Carolina may have a certain someone waiting to take his place.

Stat line projection for Mayfield:

22-for-32, 240 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

