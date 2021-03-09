What to expect from 2021 NCAA Tournament after it was cancelled in 2020
Sports Pulse: Will college basketball make a mark on the sports world this season
Tuesday's College hoops card feature the first-round of the ACC Tournament between Duke and Boston College, Bryant in the NEC Title and a WCC matchup. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sport)
The Terps are struggling at the worst time after losses to Northwestern and now Penn State. Are they back on the bubble?
Gonzaga was at its free-flowing best on offense and shut down Saint Mary's on the defensive end. Win one more and the Zags will enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the WCC semifinals on Monday night.
1) The regular season is over for Missouri basketball and what do we make of it? Missouri is in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in eight years. Where the program was entering this year (and really for the near future) any season in which the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament is a solid season.
The Eagles have reportedly discussed trading Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks. By Dave Zangaro
Gonzaga received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday.
The men's Big Ten tournament schedule is set, with Michigan State basketball opening Thursday and Michigan beginning play Friday in Indianapolis.
League’s coaches let their collective competitive guards down in order to support each other through COVID.
Watch the UFC 259 recap & highlights from the co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
With four teams ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, the Big Ten is the nation’s best conference.
The Indiana Hoosiers have been checking boxes all season. This week, No. 9 Indiana begins a new quest — dethroning No. 7 Maryland as tourney champs in Indianapolis. This is uncharted territory for the scrappy Hoosiers (18-4, 16-2 Big Ten).
With the pandemic greatly affecting the season, most county tournaments were cancelled this year.There were some leagues that crowned champions. NJHoops.com picked all the winner before the tournaments.
UMBC guard Darnell Rogers, believed to be the shortest scholarship player in Division I basketball, entered the transfer portal on Monday.
What happens when the perfect crispy-gone-soggy texture meets a creamy-spicy sauce combo—plus runny eggs? You’re going to have to make your own pan, because this one’s all mine.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Dak Prescott has his long-term deal with the Cowboys.
Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.
Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)