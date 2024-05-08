If expansion occurs, what is track and field's divisional sweet spot? | Opinion

May 7—There is a reason great care must be put into a recipe.

Add an ingredient in moderation, and it can improve taste.

Overload an ingredient, and it can ruin the recipe entirely.

This decision won't occur with oregano or cinnamon or a kitchen in sight.

But that analogy seemed fitting as we venture into the nuance that is track and field postseason division expansion.

For generations, we've known a three-division format. But as the competitive-balance sports have set course toward larger expansion, track and field is left to ponder how it slots into that landscape.

That's a debate that comes into focus now, of course, with district competition looming next week on the road to Dayton.

When the announcement was made earlier this year of expansion of non-football competitive-balance sports from four to seven divisions for most and three to five for soccer, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches delivered a strong statement about its sports not being up for consideration.

The OATCCC Official response to the 2/15/2024 OHSAA vote to expand divisions for competitive balance team sports. The OHSAA's release about the vote can be found at https://t.co/kT6KWMnqX1 pic.twitter.com/1lJOBBLoxq

— OATCCC (@oatccc) February 15, 2024

"All sports labeled by the OHSAA as 'individual' sports were not included in the vote," the Feb. 15 statement read in part. "While we applaud the OHSAA expanding opportunities for student-athletes in 'team' sports, we are disappointed that the sports of cross country and track and field were left out of the vote to grant our sports the same opportunities.

"However, we are confident that the OHSAA will continue to work with us to make the fair and equitable decision to increase the number of divisions for the sports of cross country and track and field for the 2024-25 school year."

That OATCCC stance, on behalf of its coaching ranks, makes sense. If a sport has clear need for divisional expansion, it should be explored.

But, as much time as is spent in this space being critical of the OHSAA and as much as this boils down to semantics, on this one I've got to side with the OHSAA.

Sports that do not have competitive balance do need to be explored for expansion. But it's a process that needs to occur separately from the competitive-balance sports, which this latest push addressed beyond football. If you've already created a differing dynamic as to how schools are placed in divisions, the conversation for sports that are placed strictly by enrollment without the formula attached is different.

It doesn't mean it doesn't need to transpire, of course. It just needs to be another conversation.

That said, it is annoying when non-competitive balance sports that are begging for expansion out of necessity aren't getting it.

Not to burrow down this rabbit hole again, but you know how I feel about the OHSAA being so dismissive of the concept being applied in hockey. Hockey desperately needs a second postseason division. But the OHSAA even went so far as to mention hockey and similar sports would not get similar consideration when the February expansion was announced.

Exploring additional division for other sports, but not hockey, is hypocritical — Opinion

Silly as this may sound to some of you, but honestly? Even if there's no chance hockey will get a second division as far as the governing body is concerned, don't say it. Leave it open-ended, along with it the hope it could, even if it won't occur. Unintentional as it may have been, going out of your way to say publicly it's not is insulting to hockey.

Let's get back to track and field, though.

Three divisions has been in place for decades. But it has reached a juncture at which size disparity is too much. On the current enrollment cycle, let's look at girls Division I as an example.

Ohio's largest girls D-I program is Mason with 1,251 girls in grades 10-12 per the OHSAA. That's a massive school. We think, and rightfully so, Mentor is a gigantic school in our corner of Ohio. But even Mentor has nearly 400 fewer girls on enrollment figures than Mason does.

The smallest girls D-I program in 2024 is Lima Shawnee, with 276 girls in grades 10-12.

A disparity of nearly 1,000 girls — in the same division — is mind-boggling and absurd.

So obviously it needs to change.

The question becomes however, what is the sweet spot to get this right with continued efficiency and not water it down?

While I have deep reservations about the toll it would have on the sport, if the answer is five divisions for track and field like other three-division sports considered, it needs to come with similar caveats.

It needs to place a cap on the number of schools in a Division I and a Division II before the even split is applied for the others.

It needs to have a steady stream of willing postseason hosting sites, officials and an ample, competitive amount of student-athletes and schools.

And it better come with a strong scheduling plan for the state meet, which is now likely to stretch across four days.

By the way, if the whispers I've heard are accurate that the proposal may even wind up being for six divisions, that makes zero sense. That's like treating your child's skinned knee with a tourniquet. Yes, first aid is necessary. But let's be sensible.

If you ask me today, without crunching numbers, what feels like the sweet spot for track and field after what's gotten us to this point, I would say four divisions with a larger D-I and D-II cap.

That affords the drastic decrease in size disparity. But it also doesn't burden the sport across its people and logistics to an extent of excess.

It's been stated often in this space how much I dislike the "let's give everyone a participation trophy" trope. But on this one, you also don't want to venture toward that territory, either.

Championship competition should be championship competition.

State caliber should be state caliber.

Not just because.

Here's to hoping the OATCCC's optimism over the OHSAA's willingness to broker change is correct. Because yes, it is overdue. It is required. But it must also be done right.

There is a reason great care must be put into a recipe.

It's just that track and field needs a unique mix of ingredients.