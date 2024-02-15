Advertisement

Is expanding the NCAA basketball tournament field a bad idea? | College Basketball Enquirer

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss increasing pressure from Power 5 conference leaders to expand the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.