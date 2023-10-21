With expanded playoff coming, Ohio State-Penn State showdown is among last of its kind

Ohio State’s game against Penn State on Saturday isn’t the biggest one the Buckeyes will play this season.

There’s one in late November against a team three hours north that is and will always be bigger.

But in terms of determining Ohio State’s Big Ten and national championship hopes, the game between the No. 3 Buckeyes and the No. 7 Nittany Lions is likely to be just as important.

What is particularly special about it is that it could be among the last of its kind.

This is the final year of a four-team College Football Playoff. Next year, the playoff expands to 12 teams. Regular-season games won’t have the same importance because even two losses wouldn’t keep Ohio State out of the CFP most years.

The Buckeyes might even get with three losses. In the past five years, 11 three-loss teams have finished in the top 12 of the CFP rankings. Considering that OSU hasn’t lost more than two games in a season since 2011, it’s not a stretch to say the regular season will be largely reduced to a long prelude for the Buckeyes starting next year.

Ohio State is likely to face only three ranked teams all season – Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan. If this were next year, it’s conceivable the Buckeyes could lose to all three and still qualify.

A 12-team playoff will take the pressure off future regular-season games – except for Michigan, of course, because that one will always be supremely important. But there will be a margin for error and likely a sizeable one for Ohio State.

The contrast between the current system and what’s coming only adds to the stakes for Saturday’s game.

“You have to bring it every week, and that's what's great about college football the way it's structured now,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “It is going to be different moving forward. Good or bad, it doesn't really matter. I just think it'll be different, and so the games don't get any bigger than this.”

Ohio State players are used to that urgency. They come to Ohio State understanding that losing is not tolerated, internally or externally.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” cornerback Davison Igbinosun said. “At Ohio State, every game is a must-win.”

The Buckeyes have beaten Penn State six straight times, but this is the best Nittany Lions team since 2017. No matter how good each team may be, the loser of this game will face steep odds to win the Big Ten and reach the CFP.

“I feel like with the group we have, from the top down, it’s one of the best groups we’ve had here since I’ve been at Ohio State,” junior quarterback Kyle McCord said. “It’s an extremely deep group. The defense is playing extremely well. A ton of talent on offense, obviously. I feel if there was a team to win the national championship in my three years here, this would be it. This is another huge test and a huge step for us.”

But beginning next year, a showdown like Saturday’s won't mean as much. That will make a victory even sweeter and a loss even more devastating.

