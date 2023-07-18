Expanded Mystics coverage generates more discussion, Commissioner says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- The WNBA is on the precipice of reaching an inflection point with its media coverage. In just over two years' time, the league's primary national media rights will be up for grabs. With interest in the game growing each of the past three seasons and the recent success of the women's NCAA Tournament, people within the league and the Mystics organization expect an unprecedented opportunity for the coverage of women's basketball in a new media rights deal.

Part of what is assisting some of the localized growth is what each team is doing in their markets. One in particular is D.C.

This season, Monumental Sports and Entertainment - who owns the Mystics and NBC Sports Washington - became the first WNBA organization to have a full pre- and postgame show on a local Regional Sports Network (RSN). All locally-produced games on the network would be bookended by a 30-minute pregame and 30-minute postgame show.

It marked a significant growth of coverage and one Mystics players hope will set the standard for the rest of the league.

Not only does it reflect the ever-growing commitment more ownership groups are showing to their WNBA franchises, but it also allows for more stories to be told and more discourse to surround the league. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is excited to see more of this "shoulder programming," being created beyond just the national networks.

"It's nice to have the attention and that programming before and after both here as well as nationally, because it creates more discussion, more ability to story tell around players," Engelbert told a small group of D.C.-based reporters. "It gives you the ability to story tell leading-in and leading-out of the game, whether it's a win or a loss, and that's got to be helpful because people like to hear that and then you can take those clips and put them on social and things like that. If you have no analysis before and after, you can't do that. It's a huge plus, very pleased to have it happening down here, and certainly happening on some of our national broadcasts."

With 23 of the team's 40 games being broadcast on NBCSW, that's 23 hours of additional programming to support the Mystics. The remaining 17 games are broadcast nationally across ESPN, CBS, ION and other networks.

The league, understandably so, prioritizes the growth of the national inventory of games. A larger audience who can see the WNBA grows the sport and generates more revenue for the league, teams and players. Still, the additional coverage on NBCSW is helping boost the overall profile and eyeballs on the league.

"So to me, regional is important. Get that local market, especially in games that we might not carry nationally, but also we'll have 205 games on national platforms this year; last year was our record-high ever at 140 ish," Engelbert said. "It's great. So I mean, that's what I think. We're seeing the fruits of our labor, come to fruition as it relates to exposure and I think that'll help us in the next media negotiation."

That media negotiation is expected to be following the 2025 season when the current ESPN deal will expire. Through all their other national contracts, the league has crafted all of them to conclude that offseason to open the door for all possibilities. In that negotiation, the WNBA will have the power to sell as much inventory as they want to national television or streaming providers.

One of the elements of TV coverage that the commissioner is actively pushing for is the concept of appointment viewing. As seen in the NFL with its Sunday windows, the WNBA wants its schedule to be more regular for fans to watch.

This was evident with the league's newest deal with ION (Scripps). ION's broadcasts are exclusively on every Friday night of the season. They own that window and the audience knows which channel to see games on Friday evenings. More or less that is the same with ESPN and ABC on Sunday afternoons at 1 and 3 p.m. ET. Engelbert says that it's a goal of the league to continue finding those habit-forming partnerships because it improves the overall fan experience.

RSNs can assist with that 'appointment viewing.' In NBC Sports Washington's case, the appointment viewing stems from the other sports teams on the network. Fans know that all Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games are aired on the network. If fans are looking for where to find Mystics games or just local coverage to turn to, the viewers know where to find it.

"So that's great and the exposure you need in the market, because people were used to going to that RSN to watch their maybe the male-equivalent team," Engelbert said. "So let's say here, the Wizards, yeah, it's good to be on RSNs for sure. But we have to get valued appropriately on them. But that's why, as the whole media landscape shifts, the whole streaming platforms... live sports programming is keeping linear TV alive as well."

This past weekend the WNBA announced that combined viewership across its national networks is up 67% over the 2022 season, averaging 556,184 viewers. It is also on pace to be the most-watched regular season since 2002.

As those numbers tick upward, the media landscape will continue to change in a positive way for the league.