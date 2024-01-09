Expanded football playoff could mean more NIL leverage for players. Pay them or else | Adams

Everybody who wasn’t injured showed up for college football’s national championship game Monday. Don’t assume that will always be the case.

You have seen players opt out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. You also have seen players abandon their team for a bowl in favor of the transfer portal. Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy didn’t even stick around for his team’s playoff venture.

"I hate it, I hate it," Murphy told ESPN about missing the CFP. "I'm super invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together, it's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season."

It obviously wasn’t that hard to walk away.

He said he needed time to complete visits to possible transfer destinations, so he would do what was best for his future. Murphy eventually decided to continue his college career at Duke.

Longhorns fans with a “glass-is-half-full” outlook might have responded to the news by saying, “Thank goodness, he’s only a backup.”

But it’s just a matter of time before a starting player – maybe even a quarterback – announces he’s entering the transfer portal prior to the CFP. That will become more likely next season when the playoff expands from four to 12 teams.

Or maybe, a player will opt of the playoffs to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Why? Because of the money.

Imagine how much leverage a quarterback will have when his team qualifies for the playoffs. Never mind entering the portal or preparing for the NFL. Think about the leverage for negotiating a better NIL deal.

That might seem incredibly selfish. But it’s the sports world in which we live. Think how many decisions can be explained as “It’s just business.”

Business now favors the players. And they’re trying to capitalize – just like schools and coaches.

Schools jump from one conference to another for more money. Coaches jump from one job to another for more money. The players are just playing catchup.

It’s so much easier to catch up when you aren’t shackled by a contract or NCAA rules.

Those rules once required players who transferred to sit out a year before they became eligible at their new schools. Now, they’re able to play right away. And they aren’t penalized for breaking a contract. There’s no contract to break.

Not all coaches have it that good. Contracts often require them to pay a buyout when leaving for another job.

Will players one day have to sign contracts? Perhaps, but who knows exactly where this could lead.

We do know it will lead to more money. It has been estimated that television rights for a 12-team playoff could be about $2 billion. For that kind of money, a television network would expect all the teams’ biggest stars to show up.

I’m sure they will, but at least one of them might expect appropriate financial incentives.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

