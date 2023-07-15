Expanded Big Ten basketball scheduling still up in the air

Jul. 15—CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten during the first full week of June announced changes to its football alignment and schedule for the 2024 season.

Or roughly 14 months before Southern California and UCLA will play their first games after joining the conference.

How the Big Ten will handle scheduling a 16-team basketball conference — with programs located literally coast to coast — has yet to be announced. That Rutgers and the two newest members are located nearly 2,500 miles from each other and the Big Ten essentially plays every night of the week complicates how that future schedule pieces together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Underwood expects the number of Big Ten games to increase. The conference went to 20 games ahead of the 2018-19 season, and the Illinois coach is prepared for that number to grow to at least 22.

"Twenty is a real grind," Underwood said. "Twenty-two will add to that. I also think I wouldn't be shocked if it happens sooner than later, with four media people." CBS, NBC, FOX and BTN all have a piece of the conference's media rights.

"I would think it's probably coming at some point," Underwood continued. "It is a grind when you play every night of the week. How they make that work travel-wise will be an interesting piece, but that's for somebody a lot smarter than me to figure out."

Underwood can exert some control on the non-Big Ten third of the schedule.

Advertisement

By the time USC and UCLA join the conference, there will be only one game — Braggin' Rights against Missouri — locked into Illinois' schedule each season. The Big Ten/ACC Challenge concluded last season, and the contract for the Gavitt Tipoff Games pitting the Big Ten against the Big East runs out after this coming season.

"One of the things that's happened since we've gone to 20 games and we've had the two challenges is we've seen eight, nine, 10 teams in the Big Ten getting in the (NCAA) tournament," Underwood said. "Strength of schedule has been through the roof. We've been one of the best two leagues almost every year since we've done that and made those changes."

Losing the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and potentially the Gavitt Tipoff Games means filling those dates on the calendar with equal competition. What's essentially a Big Ten/ACC Challenge replacement this coming season and next is a two-game series with Tennessee.

Illinois will head to Knoxville, Tenn., this December, and the Vols will return the trip to Champaign in 2024.

"You've got to replace with good games," Underwood said. "The thing I always liked about (the challenge games) was they were home games. They weren't neutral games. They were games that would excite the fans. Those are great games to have on your campus. I also think for future scheduling — for the strength of the league — we find series that fit."