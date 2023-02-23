Exos gets top NFL draft prospects ready for the combine in every way

If you’re looking for the top prospects in any given NFL draft class this time of year, chances are you’ll find a sizable chunk of them gathered at an Exos training facility.

One of the premier athletic performance hubs in the business, Exos has been providing elite training and preparation for the NFL’s most talented draft hopefuls for more than 20 years.

Among this year’s talented players training at Exos’ facility in Arizona are a pair of Texas Longhorn defenders in linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and Keondre “Snacks” Coburn, as well as Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

“Well, for one thing, they’re making everything easier,” says Overshown, a potential Day 2 selection in this year’s draft. “You don’t have to go too far, they’ve got food, massage tables, treatment. The physical therapists are the best. Some of the best in the business that work with some of the best athletes, some guys that just won the Super Bowl. Being here is one of the best decisions I’ve made in this process.”

Exos’ attention to detail in how they customize training plans and prepare athletes for specific combine events continues to stand out for the players.

“They’ve helped me in so many different ways,” says Coburn, one of this year’s top interior defenders. “They’ve helped me get my flexibility better than it has been, working on little things like that. Not trying to strain to where you’re killing yourself, but knowing how to work in a step-by-step process to get better. My time out here has been amazing.”

Just as important as the physical training is the mental preparation for making the jump from college to the pros, and Exos makes sure their athletes are as prepared in the classroom and the playbook as they are on the field.

“We’ve done everything from specific training drills, to what we’re gonna do at the combine,” says Wright, who could end up being a first-round pick. “That’s what everybody’s doing right now. We’ve been on the board, going over some NFL stuff, NFL terms. We’ve gone over pretty much everything.”

Most recently, three of the top four picks in the 2022 NFL draft were Exos trained (Travon Walker, Derek Stingley and Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner), along with 4 of the top 10 picks, 13 (40%) first-round picks, and 43 of the Top 100 draftees.

A stellar performance at the combine can launch a prospect up the board on draft day, and spending time at Exos continues to be one of the most proven ways to make that happen.

