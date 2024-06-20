Exit-linked Barcelona forward wants to stay but could lose prominence in team

Professional football is far from as rosy as it appears from the outside. The astronomical paychecks may look tempting, but the pressure and responsibility that comes with playing for a top club is not for the weak-hearted.

Barcelona star Raphinha bravely opened up on his struggles with confidence earlier this week and even revealed that the pressure took him very close to quitting football.

The Brazilian’s situation, needless to say, is understandable for he has not had it easy since he arrived in Catalonia. His numbers have been impressive in both his seasons at the club, but he has often had to fight for a starting spot or play out of position.

Far from guaranteed

Since arriving in Barcelona in 2022, the Brazilian superstar has scored 20 goals and provided 25 assists for the Catalans across all competitions. Yet, he is not assured of a guaranteed spot in the team.

As revealed in a recent update by AS, Raphinha does not wish to leave the club despite rumours of his departure doing the rounds.

Concurrently, however, he does realise that the Barcelona administration is working hard to rope in a new left-winger for next season.

Raphinha’s future at Barcelona under a cloud of doubt. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

With Lamine Yamal already the owner of the starting spot on the right, such an operation will virtually kill Raphinha’s chances of being a regular.

The question, thus, is whether the player will be happy with the role of a substitute next season. His age and potential, however, suggest that he will likely not be a fan of his situation.

A market opportunity

Raphinha is not in favour of a departure and has conveyed his intentions to the board as well. However, that does not rule out anything, especially given Barcelona’s situation.

The Catalans, neck-deep in financial crisis, are in dire need of big sales to make the signings required for next season. With a market value of over €50 million, Barcelona see the Brazilian as one of their best market opportunities.

There has been interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia in Raphinha, and it thus remains to be seen if anything concrete builds up from it.