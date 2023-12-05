Exhibition win over Purdue raises $254,694 for United Way of NWA

Although it didn’t count in the record books, it definitely counted in financial support for one of Northwest Arkansas’ biggest charities,

Arkansas’ 81-77 overtime victory over top-ranked Purdue on Oct. 28, in a preseason exhibition basketball game, did more than just rile up the Razorback faithful in attendance — it also helped generate $254,694 to support the Arkansas 211 program of the United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

With the help of more than 19,200 fans packed inside Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks won, on and off the court.

The Razorback Athletic Department, in conjunction with the University of Arkansas’ United Way campaign, scheduled the highly anticipated matchup –featuring at the time, the No. 3 Boilermakers and the No. 14 Razorbacks – as a way to generate funding for the organization.

“Razorback Athletics is proud to be a part of the University of Arkansas’s annual United Way campaign that supports people throughout Arkansas,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “When we identified the opportunity to host an exhibition game with a marquee opponent to bolster our support for the campus campaign and Arkansas 211, it was something that we simply couldn’t pass up. I am grateful to our University campaign leadership, those with United Way and Purdue University who worked alongside us to make this special event possible.

“I also want to thank Razorback fans who helped make the day, not just a memorable win at Bud Walton Arena, but a meaningful investment into the lives of those living in our community and state.”

A special ceremony was held during the Arkansas-Furman men’s basketball game Monday night in Bud Walton, as Yurachek and his staff presented a check to United Way of NWA President & CEO Jackie Hancock, in support of her organization.

“We are profoundly grateful to Razorback Athletics for choosing Arkansas 211, a program headquartered at United Way of Northwest Arkansas, as the benefactor of the Charity Game,” Hancock said. “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion, and together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need throughout our state.

“The support from Razorback Athletics will enhance our ability to serve our neighbors. We extend our appreciation to everyone involved for their commitment to making a positive difference throughout Arkansas.”

The United Way of NWA has been serving the region’s needs since 1931, envisioning “a world where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives.” Their purpose is to harness the collective strength and generosity of the community to empower everyone in the region to thrive. The donated funding helps support programs that help meet community members’ needs through increasing access to vital resources such as housing, education, childhood development and more.

Arkansas 211 connects callers, at no cost, to critical health and human services in their community.

In 1935, University of Arkansas students began mobilizing in an effort to help the United Way raise funds for those community programs. That began a continued friendship between the U of A and United Way.

For more information on its services, or to donate to the United Way of NWA, call (479) 750-1221 or visit them on the web at unitedwaynwa.org.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire