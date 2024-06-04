Exhibition celebrates 120 years of City heritage

A huge collection of memorabilia will be on display [Hull City]

Hull City's 120th birthday celebrations will kick off with a Memorabilia and Heritage Day.

The event, taking place at the MKM Stadium on Thursday 6 June, is a joint venture between the club and the Senior Tigers and is being supported by the Tigers Trust.

A huge collection of City memorabilia will be on display, including worn and vintage shirts, boots, trophies, newspapers, programmes and documentation.

Tony Conway, memorabilia and heritage coordinator for the Senior Tigers, said they were excited to "show the heritage of the club and present its proud history”.

Participation welcomed

Fans are being encouraged to bring unique, historical and special memorabilia items to display on the day.

As well as the exhibition, there will be a film screening and former players will be attending.

Mr Conway said the exhibition will tell the story of the history of the club, and said the display will show how supporting a football club affects the whole community - describing it as "family bonding event".

This is the second memorabilia event to take place at the club, following the first in 2018.

Mr Conway said the Senior Tigers committee decided to use the 120th anniversary of the club as a good opportunity to bring the event back.

“We are proud of hosting the first event of such a special year for the club," he added.

The event takes place in the Kingston Suite from 10:30 to 19:00 BST, is free for all to attend and has been sponsored by KCOM.

