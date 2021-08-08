Exhibit explores the stories of the West

Aug. 8—Researchers trace the history of storytelling in the Southwest back to Indigenous campfires and walls.

Much later, dime store paperbacks and film offered a canvas for a romanticized idealization of the West.

Open at the New Mexico Museum of Art, "Storytellers: Narrative Art and the West" explores the angles artists have used to tell stories of the West through their work.

From illustrations of historic events such as Diego Romero's images of the Pueblo Revolt and paintings of local religious ceremonies like William Penhallow Henderson's "Holy Week in New Mexico,"to the ruminations on spiritual traditions in Patrociño Barela's "The Last Supper,"the stories of the West reflect a kaleidoscope of viewpoints.

Many of these works, the majority from the museum's own collection, bear extended labels.

"I like the idea of people seeing the work and spinning their own stories," curator Christian Waguespack said.

Take James Earle Fraser's 1918 bronze "The End of the Trail." The piece has come to symbolize the genocide of Native American tribes amid relentless westward expansion.

"We're being challenged to consider the way Indigenous people were treated," Waguespack said.

In contrast, Fritz Scholder's (Luiseño) lithograph "Indian Cliche?" parodies and challenges that iconic image, the title a play on both the words cliché and kitsch.

Other works have both savaged and celebrated the annual Santa Fe Fiestas, commemorating the reconquest of the city by Don Diego de Vargas in 1692 over the pueblos.

Ceramic artist Romero's piece "Siege of Santa Fe" expresses the Indigenous point of view, asking "What are we really celebrating?" Waguespack said.

In Joseph Henry Sharp's 1914 painting "The Stoic," the artist illustrates a story he heard about a Montana Indigenous man on the Blackfoot Reservation. The man sent his son to a Native boarding school, where he died.

"He killed his three favorite ponies as a physical expression of grief and walked until he collapsed in exhaustion," Waguespack said.

The painting of more than 100 years ago resonates with current issues surrounding deaths in Indian boarding schools in both the U.S. and Canada.

But all is not doom and gloom.

Luis Tapia's Zozobra sculpture captures the whimsy and joy of the fiesta celebration.

Many of the works tell the story of 20th century migration. Gerald Cassidy's "Cui Bono?" c. 1911, asks who has benefitted from the European influx. The artist placed a Taos Pueblo man at center stage of the dialogue around statehood and modernization. Luis Jiménez's "Border Crossing," 1986, shows the wrenching struggle of the journey across the Rio Grande from Mexico. The piece reflects the true story of his parents' migration.

Others maintain a fantasy of the American West and the people who inhabit it. Many of those narratives were invented through poeticized artworks by early painters like E. Irving Couse, Jr. The "cowboys and Indians" concept of the West was further reinforced by 20th century popular culture, from dime store novels to TV programs like "The Lone Ranger."

Patrociño Barela's carved a wood sculpture of "The Last Supper" (c. 1948) in the tradition of New Mexican santeros. Barela's low relief tells the Christian story of the Last Supper in ponderosa pine. During the meal, Jesus says one of his disciples will betray him. Barela captures the look of awe on their faces during this pivotal moment.

Henderson painted "Green Corn Dance, San Ildefonso," c. 1920, from an outsider's perspective. The viewer can only see the scene through a gap in a crowd of Indigenous onlookers.

"Maybe they'll take a moment to think about the stories we take for granted," Waguespack said of the exhibition's patrons. "What the crux of them? Maybe we're a little more careful about how stories support our culture and our perception of reality."