‘He exhausts you’ – what it is like fighting Usyk by those who tried to beat him

Three British fighters in four fights have tried – and failed – to beat Oleksandr Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian. So how does Tyson Fury, also undefeated, overcome Usyk here when the bell tolls tomorrow night? Tony Bellew, Dereck Chisora and Anthony Joshua have all offered their views.

Tony Bellew

Knocked out by Usyk in November 2018

Bellew explained to The Telegraph: “Oleksandr Usyk is going to win and I think the fight is going to be a really high-quality chess match. I think Tyson Fury will be behind after about four to five rounds and then he will put his foot to the floor trying to chase Usyk and that’ll be the worst thing he can possibly do.

“As long as Usyk sticks to his game plan, I don’t see him being defeated in any way, shape, or form. The only reason this fight is 50-50 and is so close is because one man is 6ft 8in and nearly 20st and one man is 6ft 3in and 15½st”

“Now, imagine if Oleksandr Usyk was the same size as Tyson Fury. This wouldn’t even be spoken about. It wouldn’t even be close. If Oleksandr Usyk was the same size as Tyson Fury, he wouldn’t lose a round, never mind a fight. The reason that we write him off so much is because he’s so much smaller and because he’s a former cruiserweight king. That’s why this fight is so compelling.”

Bellew was knocked out in the eighth round by Usyk. “I got stopped. Usyk’s a truly amazing fighter. He’s a gifted individual. He’s the best cruiserweight ever. This isn’t a guy who took an 18-month hiatus from the game and came back full of muscle. This guy literally left the cruiserweight game, went straight to the heavyweight game, had a couple of nice touches at heavyweight, but then went in with probably at the time one of the most feared heavyweights in the world, Anthony Joshua, the unified heavyweight champion. And against all odds, he beats him. On his own patch, by the way.

“This guy goes to everyone’s patch and beats them up on their patch. And make no mistake, he did the exact same thing to me unfortunately. It doesn’t matter when people say you were ahead in the fight – it doesn’t matter.”

What are the things that make Usyk a great fighter, according to Bellew. “His feet, his judgement of distance, his variation of shots, his timing, everything. He’s the perfect fighter, he’s the perfect boxer. The only snag I would say is, he’s not a one-punch hitter, but you can’t have everything. What he does is he exhausts you. I mean, in my whole entire career and life, I have never been as tired as I was when I walked out for round eight. Ever.”

If Fury wins, where does that put him in the pantheon of greats? “It puts him as the best heavyweight of his era,” Bellew adds. “That’s one thing it does do. It makes him the best heavyweight of his era without a shadow of a doubt.People are comparing it to Lennox Lewis because he’ll be the first undisputed unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. Does that make him better than Lennox Lewis? Absolutely not. Would he have beat Lennox Lewis? In my opinion, not a chance.”

If Fury wins, will he still have to fight Joshua to become the king of the era ? “It doesn’t matter whether Fury wins, loses or draws, he’s fighting Joshua,” insisted Bellew. “He has to fight Joshua because it’s the biggest fight out there. That will be his career highest payday when he fights Joshua. It’s huge. It’s absolutely astronomical.”

Anthony Joshua

Lost back-to-back fights to Usyk in 2021 and 2022

“Usyk is a phenomenal fighter, does everything to a tee, and I would say he is going to do a really good job,” reasoned Joshua. “I have never fought Tyson Fury so I can’t really speak on how he will perform or what it is like to face him, so only speaking on what I know I would have to say Oleksandr Usyk will be victorious.”

Joshua admits that he “felt frustrated and annoyed” losing to Usyk. “I knew I was out of the title race.” But Joshua is now back, with four victories on the bounce, momentum in his career, and set to face the winner of Fury-Usyk after their encounters.

Derek Chisora

Lost to Usyk by unanimous decision in 2020

Chisora, who fought Usyk in his second contest as a heavyweight, told Telegraph Sport: “Fury is in great shape, and needs to go after Usyk, not let him settle.”

Chisora, the only fighter to meet both Usyk and Fury in the ring, added: “I personally think and I want, by the way, the British guy to win. Usyk is a very clever fighter, but Fury can make his size matter in this fight. He will have to use that size and weight advantage and will need to walk Usyk down to beat him. He can’t let Usyk use his footwork advantages.”

