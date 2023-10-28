Exhausted Newcastle given the run around by Wolves

Wolves twice came from behind to draw with Newcastle - REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

Newcastle United looked exhausted. Tired in body and in mind. Simply unable to hold on as fatigue led to mistakes and mistakes led to goals. Twice Eddie Howe’s side took the lead, twice a spirited and frequently dangerous Wolverhampton Wanderers pegged them back.

It is a worrying sign of what awaits Newcastle as we hurtle towards the winter. Injuries and Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban have already exposed the frailties in their squad and there is no sign of respite given the trip to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Even though he could see his players were fading in the second half, with two goalkeepers and only one attacking player, Joe Willock, on the bench, Howe was reluctant to change things.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were far from perfect but they were relentless and refused to let the game slip away. Gary O’Neil’s side kept on coming after the break and forced a deserved equaliser through Hee Chan Hwang.

It was a comeback made even better by the fact that Wolves conceded two soft goals before half time and could have had the stuffing knocked out them.

It is a common complaint from football followers of a certain vintage that goalkeepers are offered too much protection by match officials. Even when they make a mistake, as soon as any sort of contact is made with an opposition forward in the air, there is a tendency to give them the benefit of the doubt and a free kick.

So when Jose Sa came off his line to try and grab a lofted cross from Anthony Gordon over the heads of both his own centre back, Boubacar Traore, and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, he probably thought the odds were in his favour. But the Portuguese was complacent, dropping the ball in the air as he jumped into both players. It was the goalkeeper who initiated the contact, Longstaff did not even jump, and it was Traore who helped dislodge the ball from his grasp.

It fell perfectly for Callum Wilson and although his first effort was blocked by the covering Toti, the England international somehow managed to get the second ricochet under control, and with the ball in the air, hook it back over his head and into the net.

Sa paid the price for a reckless leap - GETTY IMAGES/Matt McNulty

The celebrations were joyous but everyone in the stadium, including Wilson, knew they had to wait for the all clear from Var with Wolves players, lead by Sa, insisting there must have been a foul. There wasn’t.

Wolves did not deserve to be behind. Newcastle did not take care of the ball at all. Kieran Trippier has been superb this season, but this was a shocker for the England man. He almost gifted Wolves the lead with an errant pass to Hee Chan-Hwang on the edge of his own area, only for Matheus Cunha to hit a tame shot straight at Nick Pope.

The Newcastle goalkeeper also made an excellent low save to deny Cunha and tipped a rising effort from the electric Pedro Neto over the bar.

But from the resulting corner, Pope misjudged the flight of the ball, Trippier lost the run of Mario Lemina at the far post and the Wolves man planted a firm header past the out-of-position goalkeeper.

Wolves were impressive, springing attacks whenever Newcastle lost the ball, but they also looked less than secure at the back and when Hee Chan Hwang dithered clearing the danger from a corner, Fabian Schar was able to poke the ball away as he went to kick it. It looked like a penalty in real time but replays showed the Wolves player kicked the floor and then brushed Schar.

Var took several minutes to decide that, as the onfield decision had been a penalty, they did not intervene. It was the definition of soft and so was Sa’s head, as he failed to keep out Wilson’s spot kick after he had put it down the middle and the goalkeeper had started to dive to his right.

Newcastle were clunky, rather than fluid and with the home support making their feelings known about refereeing decisions going against them, the visitors continued to invite pressure with wayward passing.

With few options on his bench, which contained two goalkeepers and four full backs, Howe was reluctant to make changes but his team looked exhausted and the home side’s pressure finally told when Pope chose to punch rather than catch a free kick. Newcastle failed to clear and Nelson Semedo fed Hee Chan Hwang, who put Dan Burn on his backside and slotted a shot into the bottom corner.

Newcastle could have won it after that when Schar headed wide but that would have been harsh on Wolves to say the least.