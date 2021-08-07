Molly Seidel's Emotion After Surprise Olympic Marathon Bronze Is The Purest Thing

Molly Seidel was overcome by seeing her family celebrate after she won a surprising bronze medal in the women’s marathon Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was just her third marathon ever, and she clocked 2:27:46 on a hot day to become the third American woman to ever medal in the Olympics event. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei won gold and silver.

Watch the emotion and exhaustion wash over Seidel as she sees the people she loves share in the moment.

Oh yeah, and she had a special request. Many of us can relate after even running a 5K.

"I'm so tired. Please drink a beer for me!"



Olympic marathon bronze medalist @ByGollyMolly12 has one post-race request for her family 🍻#OlympicHERstory | #TokyoOlympicspic.twitter.com/lRhpWA0XKj — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 7, 2021

We don’t even know her, but we’re gonna have a beer anyway in her honor.

Cheers, Molly.

MOLLY SEIDEL WINS BRONZE 🥉



The American finishes behind two Kenyans in the women's marathon 👏#OlympicHERstory | #SeeHerShinepic.twitter.com/JSo8Bbf5S5 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 6, 2021

