Exhausted Korda withdraws from LA stop after fifth win in a row

Nelly Korda, kissing the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship for her second major title and fifth win in a row, withdrew on Monday from the LA Championship (ANDY LYONS)

Top-ranked Nelly Korda withdrew from the LPGA's LA Championship on Monday, exhausted after matching a tour record with a fifth consecutive triumph and her second major victory.

Korda captured the Chevron Championship on Sunday at Carlton Woods in suburban Houston to join Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez as the only LPGA players to win five titles in a row.

"The win still hasn't sunk in but I have truly been overwhelmed by all of the love and support I've received," Korda said in a statement posted on social media.

"I wanted to let you all know that after a lot of consideration with my team, I have decided to withdraw from the LA Championship."

Korda won the Drive On Championship in January and after a break has followed with four wins in five weeks, resting only when the LPGA took a week off opposite the Masters.

"It was not an easy decision," Korda wrote. "After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted.

"With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

Korda's next scheduled start is at the LPGA Founders Cup on May 9-12 at Clifton, New Jersey. A victory there would give Korda a record six consecutive triumphs.

"I look forward to seeing everyone again in New Jersey," Korda wrote.

js/