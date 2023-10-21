Exeter's unbeaten streak ends with loss to Conestoga Valley in high school football

Oct. 21—WITMER — Conestoga Valley handed Exeter its first loss of the high school football season on Friday night.

A late touchdown and a defensive stop lifted Conestoga Valley to a 34-27 win over the Eagles in a rainy Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 game.

"We didn't tackle very well," Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. "We definitely need to get back to basics, get back to fundamentals."

Trailing 27-26 with less than seven minutes remaining, wide receiver Jayden Johnson ran for a 54-yard touchdown to give the Buckskins the lead. Quarterback Liam Cheek found tight end Dominick Epstein on the ensuing two-point conversion to make it 34-27.

The Eagles then drove down to the Buckskins' 23-yard line with less than two minutes remaining. However, the drive came to an end on fourth-and-14, as quarterback Riley Martinez's pass fell incomplete.

"We had a great effort," Bauer said. "The kids fought back. They never quit."

The Eagles' 20-game regular season winning streak comes to an end and they are now tied for second place in Section 2 with Conestoga Valley (4-1, 7-2). The Buckskins' 34 points are the most Exeter (4-1, 8-1) has allowed this season.

Conestoga Valley moved the ball effectively, finishing with 398 total yards (275 rushing, 123 passing) and 20 first downs.

"It comes down to blocking and tackling," Bauer said. "If we can't do that, we can't be successful."

The Eagles opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from fullback Genuine Stutzman. The ensuing extra point from Robbie Gaston was no good.

After it a missed field goal late in the first quarter, Conestoga Valley took the lead midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from Achilles Mobley, which made it 7-6 after the extra point.

Exeter took a 12-7 lead late in the second quarter, as Martinez connected with wide receiver Jayden Zandier for a 34-yard touchdown. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Martinez completed a pass to running back Carter Redding, who was tackled short of the goal line.

Martinez, a sophomore, finished 5-of-14 passing for 105 yards and the touchdown with one interception. Zandier had two catches for 38 yards and the score.

"He had some good things (and) he had some bad decisions," Bauer said about Martinez. "He's our guy and we're going to support him."

The Buckskins took a 13-12 lead late in the third quarter when Cheek found wide receiver Josiah Garcia for a 6-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good.

Conestoga Valley extended its lead early in the fourth quarter when Cheek connected with wide receiver Kyle Jankowski for a 20-yard touchdown, which made it 20-12 after the extra point.

The Eagles responded 16 seconds later when Jayden Zandier broke free on a 53-yard touchdown run. Exeter tied it 20-20 with the two-point conversion, as Martinez found tight end Zack Zandier.

The Buckskins wasted no time re-taking the lead as Isaiah Sensenig returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to make it 26-20. The ensuing extra point was no good.

Exeter fired right back 18 seconds later, as Jayden Zandier ran for a 58-yard touchdown on his next carry to give the Eagles a 27-26 lead after the extra point. Jayden Zandier, a junior, finished with 194 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

"He's a playmaker for us," Bauer said. "Once he has a crease, he can take it all the way."

After Johnson ran for the go-ahead touchdown and the Eagles were stopped on fourth down late in the fourth, the Buckskins ran out the clock to seal it. Johnson, a junior, finished with 139 yards and the game-winning score on 15 carries.

Cheek, a senior, finished 12-of-15 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. On the ground, he had 75 yards on 16 attempts.

"They played great," Bauer said about Conestoga Valley. "They had a great game plan, and their kids really played hard. Hats off to them."