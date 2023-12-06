Exeter's Josh Morissette sets Saint Anselm basketball record with 12 3-pointers in win

Josh Morissette’s career-high 44 points and 12 made threes powered the Hawks to a 98-77 win over Franklin Pierce! 🔥🔥🔥



MANCHESTER — Saint Anselm College sophomore Josh Morissette missed his first three 3-point attempts in Tuesday's Division II men's college basketball game against Franklin Pierce.

But, it wouldn't continue that way for the Exeter native, who made his next 12 in a row, setting a school record and scoring 44 points.

Morissette, who played last year at Division I Wofford College, connected on his first 3-pointer with 8:23 left in the first half, giving Saint Anselm a 28-23 lead. Morissette transferred to Saint Anselm last April.

Josh Morissette (2) greeted by teammates Zac Taylor (13) and Sean McCarthy (10) during Tuesday night's 98-77 win over Franklin Pierce. Morissette scored a career-high 44 points on a program-record 12 made 3-pointers.

That first made 3-pointer kicked off a great rest of the game for Morissette in a historic performance in the 98-77 win. Saint Anselm is now 4-4 on the season.

Morissette's 12 3-pointers set a Saint Anselm school record, and his 44 points tied for the second most in program history.

Morrisette made 14 of his 20 field goal attempts, and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. He also had three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

Morissette made 12 of the team's 19 3-pointers. He came into the game averaging 15.7 points per game, with 21 being his former season-high, which occurred twice. Following his 44-point performance, his average jumped up to 19.3 points per game after eight games. Morissette is shooting 43 percent from 3 (33-76) this season.

Cody Morissette, Josh's brother, a minor league professional baseball player, sent out a congratulatory post on X, formerly Twitter, aimed at his brother's performance.

"See you 2! All that hard work paying off. Couldn't be more proud of you," Cody's post read.

