Exeter's Jayden Zandier voted to Class 5A All-State football team
Dec. 29—Exeter's Jayden Zandier began the 2023 football season as a wide receiver.
He ended it as an All-State running back.
Zandier, a 6-1, 165-pound junior, was voted to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 5A All-State team, which was announced Friday.
He finished the season with 1,328 yards, second in Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and 15 touchdowns on 127 carries.
That's all the more remarkable considering he had one carry for 14 yards through the first two games and just six for 66 through the first three.
Zandier also finished with seven catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and returned 13 kicks for 371 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown.
He was the Offensive Back of the Year on the All-Berks team, which is selected by the county's coaches, after helping the Eagles go 8-3 and qualify for the District 3 playoffs.
2023 CLASS 5A ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year: Devon Johnson, Imhotep Charter
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township, 6-2, 185, sophomore
Mikal Davis, Imhotep Charter, 6-1, 210, senior
Julian Dugger, Penn Hills, 6-3, 195, senior
Brad Birch, Gateway, 6-1, 185, senior
Running Back
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 200, junior
Cole Bartram, Northern York, 5-9, 190, senior
Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep, 5-8, 165, senior
Angel Cabrera, Hershey, 6-0, 225, senior
Jayden Zandier, Exeter, 6-1, 165, junior
Wide Receiver
Luke Denny, Norwin, 6-1, 185, senior
Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills, 5-6, 135, sophomore
Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg, 6-1, 170, junior
Brennan Holmes, New Oxford, 6-1, 180, senior
Tight End
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 6-3, 230, senior
Offensive Line
Jivani Cooley, Cathedral Prep, 6-5, 285, senior
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland, 6-4, 290, senior
Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, 6-4, 250, senior
Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, 6-5, 305, senior
Tyler Duell, West Chester East, 6-6, 275, sophomore
Danny Aselton, Phoenixville, 6-4, 245, senior
Athlete
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico, 5-10, 175, senior
Kye Harting, Garden Spot, 5-10, 185, senior
Sam McCracken, Ephrata, 6-1, 215, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Jahsear Whittington, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 280, senior
Ayden Wysocki, South Western, 6-2, 250, senior
Mason Grear, West Chester East, 6-1, 245, senior
Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep, 6-1, 240, senior
Clancy Orie, Bethel Park, 6-3, 235, junior
Linebacker
Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township, 6-2, 205, junior
Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley, 6-2, 180, senior
Jerrell Palmer, Chester, 5-10, 215, sophomore
Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata, 6-3, 215, senior
Khalid Bueno, Martin Luther King, 6-2, 215, junior
Defensive Back
Ken Woseley, Imhotep Charter, 5-11, 185, junior
Ryder Machado, Delaware Valley, 6-1, 175, senior
Jay Boyd, Roman Catholic, 5-11, 175, senior
Jackson Pons, Norwin, 6-2, 195, senior
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata, 5-9, 160, senior
Athlete
RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep, 5-9, 180, senior
Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff, 6-1, 190, senior
Kyle Keefe, West Chester East, 6-0, 170, sophomore