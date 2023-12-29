Exeter's Jayden Zandier voted to Class 5A All-State football team

Dec. 29—Exeter's Jayden Zandier began the 2023 football season as a wide receiver.

He ended it as an All-State running back.

Zandier, a 6-1, 165-pound junior, was voted to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 5A All-State team, which was announced Friday.

He finished the season with 1,328 yards, second in Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and 15 touchdowns on 127 carries.

That's all the more remarkable considering he had one carry for 14 yards through the first two games and just six for 66 through the first three.

Zandier also finished with seven catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and returned 13 kicks for 371 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown.

He was the Offensive Back of the Year on the All-Berks team, which is selected by the county's coaches, after helping the Eagles go 8-3 and qualify for the District 3 playoffs.

------

2023 CLASS 5A ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the Year: Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter

Coach of the Year: Devon Johnson, Imhotep Charter

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township, 6-2, 185, sophomore

Mikal Davis, Imhotep Charter, 6-1, 210, senior

Julian Dugger, Penn Hills, 6-3, 195, senior

Brad Birch, Gateway, 6-1, 185, senior

Running Back

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 200, junior

Cole Bartram, Northern York, 5-9, 190, senior

Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep, 5-8, 165, senior

Angel Cabrera, Hershey, 6-0, 225, senior

Jayden Zandier, Exeter, 6-1, 165, junior

Wide Receiver

Luke Denny, Norwin, 6-1, 185, senior

Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills, 5-6, 135, sophomore

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg, 6-1, 170, junior

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford, 6-1, 180, senior

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 6-3, 230, senior

Offensive Line

Jivani Cooley, Cathedral Prep, 6-5, 285, senior

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland, 6-4, 290, senior

Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, 6-4, 250, senior

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, 6-5, 305, senior

Tyler Duell, West Chester East, 6-6, 275, sophomore

Danny Aselton, Phoenixville, 6-4, 245, senior

Athlete

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico, 5-10, 175, senior

Kye Harting, Garden Spot, 5-10, 185, senior

Sam McCracken, Ephrata, 6-1, 215, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jahsear Whittington, Imhotep Charter, 6-2, 280, senior

Ayden Wysocki, South Western, 6-2, 250, senior

Mason Grear, West Chester East, 6-1, 245, senior

Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep, 6-1, 240, senior

Clancy Orie, Bethel Park, 6-3, 235, junior

Linebacker

Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township, 6-2, 205, junior

Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley, 6-2, 180, senior

Jerrell Palmer, Chester, 5-10, 215, sophomore

Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata, 6-3, 215, senior

Khalid Bueno, Martin Luther King, 6-2, 215, junior

Defensive Back

Ken Woseley, Imhotep Charter, 5-11, 185, junior

Ryder Machado, Delaware Valley, 6-1, 175, senior

Jay Boyd, Roman Catholic, 5-11, 175, senior

Jackson Pons, Norwin, 6-2, 195, senior

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata, 5-9, 160, senior

Athlete

RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep, 5-9, 180, senior

Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff, 6-1, 190, senior

Kyle Keefe, West Chester East, 6-0, 170, sophomore