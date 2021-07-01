Exeter's J.R. Strauss excited to take football offer from Villanova

Jul. 1—J.R. Strauss has been collecting Division I football offers for over 18 months, weighing the pros and cons, looking for the right fit academically and athletically.

When Villanova offered earlier this week, the Exeter linebacker wasted no time accepting.

"I wasn't really expecting this one," said Strauss, an All-State linebacker as a junior. "It was a game-changer."

Academics, Strauss said, are just as important to him as the particulars of the football program and Villanova was the complete package in his eyes.

"It checked off everything that was on my list," said the 6-2, 215-pound Strauss.

A glance at his list of nearly two dozen scholarship offers tells you he's put in the work in the classroom as well as the weight room: Harvard, Columbia, Princeton, Penn, Lehigh, Fordham. He also was recruited by three service academies: Navy, Army and Air Force.

Villanova, Strauss said, wasn't really on his radar until recently. The Wildcats didn't contact him until March and didn't amp up their pitch until their spring football season was over.

He was sold when he learned more about the program and took an unofficial visit earlier this week. He said head coach Mark Ferrante spent a lot of time with Strauss and his family, as did assistant coaches Ross Pennypacker, his recruiting contact, and David Riede, the linebackers coach. He was offered Monday and announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

"They have great education (opportunities), a great (football) program," Strauss said. "It's local, which is great. It's a great opportunity."

Strauss emerged as a starter on defense as a freshman and was one of the Berks League's most dominant players last season. He led the Eagles with 75 tackles, 12 for loss, from his spot at outside linebacker. He had four sacks and two forced fumbles during Exeter's 6-2 season.

He earned All-State honors at linebacker on the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A team, as well as All-Berks and all-league honors at linebacker and second-team all-league honors at tight end.

Strauss is a workout beast with explosion and power, and that caught the eye of coaches at Maryland, Connecticut, Buffalo and Central Michigan — the first school to offer him in late January, 2020.

He put his football skills on display — and earned notice in recruiting circles — last year when he was named the Defensive MVP at the Next Gen camp in Delaware.

He ran a 4.55 in the 40 at the U.S. National Combine in March. He's rated the No. 22 player in the state by rivals.com.

He showed well again in May when he finished first in three events — bench press, pro agility shuttle and L-cone drill — at the Chris Nunn Memorial Football Combine. He finished second in the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and 3-hop drill.

The coronavirus pandemic slowed the recruiting process and Strauss, like others, was unable to attend prospect camps last summer.

The intensity of his recruitment picked up this spring, especially in recent weeks, and he was eager to make a decision before camp opens in August. He wasn't about to let Villanova's offer go by the wayside.

"It's a great to be part of a program that helps you academically and athletically," he said.

Strauss said he's hoping to play inside linebacker for the Wildcats; that's the spot he expects to play this season for Exeter.