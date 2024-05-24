Exeter wins, Brandywine Heights and Schuylkill Valley fall in District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs

May 24—The Exeter boys volleyball team remains perfect on the year, as the top-seeded Eagles defeated eighth-seeded Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 in a District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball quarterfinal Thursday night at Reiffton.

Exeter won by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-14, and has yet to lose a set this season.

For the Eagles (20-0), Gaige Gabriel had 10 kills, two aces, seven digs and four blocks, Ashton Wilson had nine kills, three digs and one block, Nate Hoffman had 10 kills, three digs and two blocks, Jack Forry had 34 assists, eight digs and one block and Tyler Campbell had 15 digs.

With the win, Exeter advances to face fourth-seeded Hershey (16-3) at Reiffton on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m in the semifinal round.

The Trojans defeated eighth-seeded Brandywine Heights 3-1 in another quarterfinal Thursday night at Hershey. The Bullets fell by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22 and finish their season 16-5.

Rounding out action in the Class 2A bracket, seventh-seeded Schuylkill Valley fell 3-0 to second-seeded Lower Dauphin at Lower Dauphin in a quarterfinal matchup.

The Panthers fell by scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19 and finish their season 16-4.

For the Panthers, Micah Nagle had eight kills and three blocks, Owen Reifsnyder had 19 assists and one block, Cooper Hohenadel had six kills and two blocks and Zach Herman had three kills and one block.