Exeter wins back-to-back Berks boys volleyball titles

May 14—Exeter's perfect season continued Tuesday night as the Eagles defeated Brandywine Heights 3-0 in the Berks Boys Volleyball League championship match.

The top-seeded Eagles (19-0) won by game scores of 25-14, 25-14, and 25-17 at Reiffton.

Exeter has now won back-to-back titles under coach Matt Hadley and the senior class has won titles in three of its four years.

"It just feels good," Hadley said. "Anytime you can win a championship, it's a good feeling. I'm so happy for them, they've worked hard all year. This is kind of just the start. We still have a long way to go, a lot more goals to hopefully accomplish, but I'm just happy for them. Proud of the way they played tonight."

It looked like just another match for Exeter as the Eagles jumped to a 14-6 lead in the first set.

Brandywine Heights (15-3), the Berks II champion, could not stop the Eagles' offense, as the points continued to rack up.

Leading 17-11, co-captain Gaige Gabriel had an impressive block and then a kill after the next serve as Exeter closed out the set on a 9-3 run.

"This is the goal we've had since we started high school," Gabriel said. "You want to get back to these kinds of places every single year. We come in and work hard and it shows."

The second set had the same exact result, as the Bullets did not have any answers.

In the third set, both teams sat at 15 points as they traded blows.

Exeter then went on a 10-2 run to win the third set and another title.

"Feels great, wish we would've had four (titles) though," senior co-captain Chase Nugent said. "Kept it going, had to keep focus, knew what we had to do, and on to the next one."

For the Eagles, Nugent had eight kills, three digs, one ace, and one assist. Jack Forry had three kills, six digs, and 34 assists. Ashton Wilson had six kills, four digs, and one ace.

Exeter has only lost one set this season, which came against Downingtown West in March. The Eagles will now take this momentum into the District 3 playoffs.

"We work hard in practice and try to take that into games," Hadley said. "We talked about it, at any point, this can end. They have to stay motivated, stay fresh, and have to want it. ... They do their best to try and stay focused. It's shown all year just how dominant they've been all year."